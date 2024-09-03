Connor Barron and Jon McCracken called up to Scotland squad for first time

Support truly

Rangers midfielder Connor Barron and Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken have been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time for the Nations League double-header against Poland and Portugal.

In an update from the Scottish Football Association on Tuesday, it was revealed that Barron and Sassuolo left-back Josh Doig have both been promoted from the under-21 squad following a spate of withdrawals.

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, Torino striker Che Adams and Celtic pair James Forrest and Greg Taylor have all left the squad.

Barron, who moved to Ibrox in the summer after leaving Aberdeen as a free agent, was considered for inclusion in the Euro 2024 squad and was reportedly in line to be in the initial squad named last week by Steve Clarke.

However, the 22-year-old has now been belatedly included and will have the chance to make his debut against Poland at Hampden on Thursday. Doig, also 22, has been in previous Scotland squads but is yet to win his first cap.

McCracken, 24, has been rewarded for his impressive form with Dundee over the past season by being chosen ahead of more experienced contenders like Liam Kelly – currently a sub at Rangers – and 41-year-old Hearts keeper Craig Gordon to replace the injured McCrorie.

The three new call-ups mean there are now potentially six players in line to make their debuts, with Ryan Gauld, Max Johnston and Ben Doak also uncapped.