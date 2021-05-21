Che Adams out of Premier League finale but should be fully fit for Euro 2020

Southampton forward Che Adams will miss the final game of the Premier League campaign with a groin injury, but manager Ralph Hasenhuttl does not expect him to be a doubt for Scotland at Euro 2020.

Along with Saints midfielder Stuart Armstrong Adams has been named in Steve Clarke’s 26-man squad for this summer’s tournament, which starts against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14.

Former England Under-20 international Adams scored against the Faroe Islands in a 2022 World Cup qualifier in March after committing his future to Scotland.

Hasenhuttl said ahead of Sunday’s trip to West Ham: “Che cannot play on the weekend because he has a small groin injury, so he will also definitely be out.

“No (it is not a serious problem), it is five to 10 days, so his chance for the weekend is a small one.

“But we didn’t take the risk because we know he has the Euros coming up, which for him is a big tournament and I think it’s not a big issue for him.”

Midfielder Oriol Romeu could be involved again after stepping up his recovery from an ankle problem which needed surgery and sidelined him since February.

Takumi Minamino will play the last match of his loan spell from Liverpool.

Hasenhuttl has been impressed by the contributions of the Japan international and revealed there had been initial discussions over the 26-year-old’s future.

“He was a very lively factor in our game for the matches he played,” the Southampton manager said.

“He did a good job here. We gave him a chance to show up, that he is able to compete in the Premier League.

“We will have a look what happens in the summer, what Liverpool wants to do.

“There are discussions going on, but there is no decision taken so far.”

Southampton have already moved to build their squad for next season with confirmation a two-year deal “in principle” had been agreed with on-loan Theo Walcott once his current contract with Everton expires in June.

Hasenhuttl knows the club must continue to look to get the best from their own home-grown talent, with former Arsenal and England forward Walcott, 32, having come through the Saints ranks.

“The goal must be every year one player must make the way in the first team to play a big part in the first team, I think this must be the goal,” Hasenhuttl said.

“If we can manage this it will be massive for a club like us, then we are really unique, in the Premier League not a lot of teams do this. Then we have goods fundamentals built.

“For me, Theo is the best role model because everybody sees what is possible and I like to see him working and still enjoying playing football for this club.”