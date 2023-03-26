Scotland add Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland to squad to face Spain

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland have added Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland to their squad to face Spain on Tuesday.

Shankland has 21 goals in all competitions this season and comes in to the squad with Che Adams making way ater injuring his calf in Saturday’s win over Cyprus.

The Scottish Football Association also said Anthony Ralston had withdrawn from Steve Clarke’s squad ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday.

Shankland has won four Scotland caps, scoring once, but has not featured for the national side since 2020.