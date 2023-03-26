Jump to content

Scotland add Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland to squad to face Spain

Che Adams is out after a calf injury during the win over Cyprus and Anthony Ralston has also withdrawn from the squad

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 26 March 2023 11:05
File photo dated 27-10-2022 of Heart of Midlothian's Lawrence Shankland. Robbie Neilson is planning to make a last-minute decision on whether to field Hearts top-scorer Lawrence Shankland in Saturday�s Scottish Cup quarter-final at home to Celtic. Issue date: Friday March 10, 2023.
File photo dated 27-10-2022 of Heart of Midlothian’s Lawrence Shankland. Robbie Neilson is planning to make a last-minute decision on whether to field Hearts top-scorer Lawrence Shankland in Saturday�s Scottish Cup quarter-final at home to Celtic. Issue date: Friday March 10, 2023.
(PA Wire)

Scotland have added Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland to their squad to face Spain on Tuesday.

Shankland has 21 goals in all competitions this season and comes in to the squad with Che Adams making way ater injuring his calf in Saturday’s win over Cyprus.

The Scottish Football Association also said Anthony Ralston had withdrawn from Steve Clarke’s squad ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday.

Shankland has won four Scotland caps, scoring once, but has not featured for the national side since 2020.

