Ralph Husenhuttl praises his strikers after victory against Watford

Ralph Hasenhuttl revealed he was pleased with how all his strikers have performed this season after Southampton’s 1-0 away win at Watford

Che Adams’ individual effort proved the difference against the Hornets, after he collected the ball on the edge of the area and turned before chipping the ball into the top corner and out of reach of the goalkeeper in the 19th minute.

Southampton had 12 shots but Adams’ goal was the only one was on target as they secured a first away Premier League win since March.

“He could (have had more goals today) definitely. He could have had one after this goal,” Hasenhuttl said.

“This is the good thing this season. We don’t only have one striker who scores goals. We have more strikers that are able to score, and we have more players that can step in immediately when we have two or three games a week.

“This is the difference now. I have a bigger squad and I have some headaches for who I should pick for this game and when I have someone getting a little bit tired then you can sub in and this makes the difference over a long season.”

Adams had to wait for his first goal of the season, which came in the Carabao Cup against Chelsea, before following it up with his one at Vicarage Road just four days later, earning his manager’s praises.

“Of course, two goals in the last two games. It’s important for a striker and he also did good work up front and this is what we need,” Hasenhuttl said.

The Hornets remain without a home win since the opening day of the season, and despite their emphatic 5-2 win at Everton are slipping closer towards the bottom three, with the gap now just three points.

Watford left-back Adam Masina believes his side have to keep pushing and working.

“We are not happy about the result but we have to keep pushing because it is a really long season,” Masina told the club website.

“We had a big opportunity at the end, it was a tough game, but we have to keep doing what we are doing in training and keep working.”