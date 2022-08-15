Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chelsea looking to sign Everton winger Anthony Gordon

The Toffees are understood to be hopeful of pushing for £50million to allow Gordon to leave Goodison Park

Nick Purewal
Monday 15 August 2022 07:20
Comments
(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea have moved to rival Newcastle to sign Everton winger Anthony Gordon.

The Blues are thought to be in negotiations with the Toffees over a permanent transfer for the highly-rated 21-year-old.

Everton are understood to be hopeful of pushing for £50million to allow Gordon to leave Goodison Park.

New Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital have spent their first summer at the Stamford Bridge helm conducting a swift overhaul in every department.

The ambitious US bosses have already spent big on Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Recommended

Highly promising young goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has been signed and will remain on loan at Chicago Fire, while the Blues continue to chase Inter Milan’s teenage midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Chelsea are understood to be in negotiations with Barcelona over a deal for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while the quest to prise Wesley Fofana away from Leicester also continues.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in