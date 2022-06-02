Toni Rudiger leaves Chelsea as Real Madrid move confirmed
The Germany international will depart at the end of his contract this summer
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will join Real Madrid at the end of his current contract, the Premier League club have announced.
The 29-year-old will leave Stamford Bridge after five years after turning down a lucrative new deal, instead choosing to join the European champions on a free transfer.
A statement on Chelsea’s website read: “We bid farewell to Antonio Rudiger as he departs Stamford Bridge with his Chelsea contract expiring, bringing to a close his five trophy-filled years with the club.
“The German defender has left the Blues to join Real Madrid, having played a huge role in our successes in recent seasons.
“Rudiger lifted the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea, playing a crucial role in all those triumphs at the heart of our defence.”
The Germany international said on Instagram: “I’m proud to announce that I’ll be joining @RealMadrid.
“I’m super excited for all the challenges ahead and can’t wait to play my first games for this huge club.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies