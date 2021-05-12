Chelsea will look to consolidate their position in the Premier League’s top four when they welcome London rivals Arsenal to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League tonight.

Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Manchester City on Saturday to deny their upcoming Champions League final opponents the Premier League title, a result which also saw Chelsea go third in the table.

The Blues face Leicester in the FA Cup final this weekend, however, so Tuchel may have one eye on the Wembley as Chelsea host Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal defeated West Brom on Sunday to win back-to-back games in the Premier League for the first time since January. The Gunners’ hopes of securing European football for next season look extremely slim, but the north London side have an outside chance of catching rivals Tottenham Hotspur with three matches of the season remaining.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday 12 May.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Chelsea lost defender Andreas Christensen to a hamstring injury in the win at Manchester City. The Dane is set to be unavailable against Arsenal tonight but could be back before the end of the Premier League season. Tuchel is still waiting on the return of Matteo Kovacic, with the German confirming that the midfielder is not yet ready to be in the squad for tonight’s match.

Arteta has said the hamstring injury that forced Emile Smith-Rowe off against West Brom on Sunday is “nothing major” but the young midfielder is not expected to be available against Chelsea tonight. David Luiz, Pablo Mari and Granit Xhaka are all injury doubts after missing the win against West Brom.

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Werner

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Elneny, Odegaard; Pepe, Aubameyang, Saka

Odds

Chelsea: 13/20

Draw: 3/1

Arsenal: 4/1

Prediction

Even with a packed schedule and two cup finals on the horizon, Chelsea’s deep squad and rotation under Tuchel makes them clear favourites against an Arsenal side who have little to play for under Arteta. Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal