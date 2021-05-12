Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action live from Stamford Bridge
Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge with European ramifications for both sides in the Premier League.
The Blues remain on course to secure a top four finish and Champions League football for another season, though Leicester’s win over Manchester United means the pressure is back on, with West Ham six points behind and Liverpool one further, though the Reds have an extra game in hand ahead of their trip to Old Trafford tomorrow.
Thomas Tuchel also has the FA Cup final to consider, with Brendan Rodgers’ side possessing an extra rest day ahead of this weekend’s game at Wembley Stadium, while there is also the Champions League final to consider too, as the German rotates his squad in a bid to land what would be a remarkable double inside a few months in charge at Stamford Bridge.
Mikel Arteta’s side ran riot against the Blues on Boxing Day during Frank Lampard’s time in charge in the reverse fixture earlier this season and the Gunners will hope to complete a double here in what has been a mostly forgettable season. A win should boost their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League next season, with north London rivals Tottenham four points ahead in seventh currently.
Follow all the action live below, with minute-by-minute updates, reaction and analysis from this London derby:
How cup final could affect top four
Chelsea are still fighting to secure a top four spot this season and have two cup finals on the horizon with the FA Cup final this Saturday and the Champions League final at the end of the month. Could prioritising these games have an affect on their final league position?
How the Champions League final could could affect the top four
The outcome of the latter stages of this season’s European competitions could have implications for Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham
Arteta wants Gunners to play for 'pride’
Mikel Arteta says that playing for Arsenal is all the motivation that his players need to go out and challenge Chelsea this evening, a side Arteta calls the ‘best in the league’ for the last few months. He praised Thomas Tuchel for turning around Chelsea’s season which has seen the Blues reach two cup finals and a likely top four finish in the league. Arteta told www.arsenal.com:
Thiago Silva on intensity of Premier League
Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva spoke about his first season in the Premier League after signing for the Blues last summer. He was shocked by the intensity of the competition and by the circumstances created by the pandemic saying:
Tuchel looks to keep up momentum
Chelsea, meanwhile, are very much in the opposite camp. Thomas Tuchel’s side not only have two cup finals on the horizon, but are also looking to clinch a top four spot in the Premier League.
With Leicester to come in the FA Cup final on Saturday - and the Champions League final against Manchester City later in the month - Tuchel will be hoping his players come through this London derby unscathed, but the German is enjoying how his first season at Stamford Bridge is unfolding.
“There are pretty exciting weeks,” Tuchel said on Tuesday. “The biggest? I’m not sure, as I’m not the best at comparing... I’ve had ups and downs and exciting times in my career.”
“It’s a tight schedule and a fantastic experience in the last three weeks... so much to fight for. There are a lot of targets... it’s exciting, demanding and sometimes tiring, but it’s the best way to finish a season.”
Recent outings
Chelsea are undefeated in seven games since a 1-0 loss to Porto in the Champions League quarter finals. Last time out they defeated Manchester City for the second time since Thomas Tuchel took charge. Raheem Sterling scored the opener before Sergio Aguero missed a penalty at the end of the first half. Chelsea responded with two second half goals including a winner from Marcos Alonso in the 92nd minute.
Arsenal bounced back into winning ways in their last outing with a 3-1 win over West Brom. Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe did the damage in the first half before Willian sealed the points in the 90th minute. Mikel Arteta’s men won’t qualify for European competition now but they could claim bragging rights over their London rivals with a win tonight.
Arteta looking ahead to transfer window
Following their Europa League exit to Villareal last week, Arsenal face an end to the season with little to play for under Mikel Arteta.
There remains a slim chance they could qualify for next season’s Europa League, but the club are realistically facing their first season without European football for 25 years.
Attention has therefore turned to how the Gunners can improve their squad for next season.
“There are so many things to do,” Arteta replied when asked if he expected a big outlay of players coming and going in the summer.
“We already have a lot of players on loan, a lot of players with contracts still that we have to sort and it will depend what happens with a lot of those players.
“We have been sitting down the whole year, we have been in constant communication, and things will change.”
Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction
Even with a packed schedule and two cup finals on the horizon, Chelsea’s deep squad and rotation under Tuchel makes them clear favourites against an Arsenal side who have little to play for under Arteta. Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal
Chelsea vs Arsenal odds
Chelsea: 13/20
Draw: 3/1
Arsenal: 4/1
Chelsea vs Arsenal predicted line-ups
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Werner
Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Elneny, Odegaard; Pepe, Aubameyang, Saka
Chelsea vs Arsenal team news
Chelsea lost defender Andreas Christensen to a hamstring injury in the win at Manchester City. The Dane is set to be unavailable against Arsenal tonight but could be back before the end of the Premier League season. Tuchel is still waiting on the return of Matteo Kovacic, with the German confirming that the midfielder is not yet ready to be in the squad for tonight’s match.
Arteta has said the hamstring injury that forced Emile Smith-Rowe off against West Brom on Sunday is“nothing major” but the young midfielder is not expected to be available against Chelsea tonight. David Luiz, Pablo Mari and Granit Xhaka are all injury doubts after missing the win against West Brom.
