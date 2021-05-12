✕ Close Thomas Tuchel hoping ‘top guy’ N’Golo Kante can win Champions League at Chelsea

Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge with European ramifications for both sides in the Premier League.

The Blues remain on course to secure a top four finish and Champions League football for another season, though Leicester’s win over Manchester United means the pressure is back on, with West Ham six points behind and Liverpool one further, though the Reds have an extra game in hand ahead of their trip to Old Trafford tomorrow.

Thomas Tuchel also has the FA Cup final to consider, with Brendan Rodgers’ side possessing an extra rest day ahead of this weekend’s game at Wembley Stadium, while there is also the Champions League final to consider too, as the German rotates his squad in a bid to land what would be a remarkable double inside a few months in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel Arteta’s side ran riot against the Blues on Boxing Day during Frank Lampard’s time in charge in the reverse fixture earlier this season and the Gunners will hope to complete a double here in what has been a mostly forgettable season. A win should boost their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League next season, with north London rivals Tottenham four points ahead in seventh currently.

Follow all the action live below, with minute-by-minute updates, reaction and analysis from this London derby:

