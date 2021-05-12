Arsenal have the opportunity to complicate Chelsea’s top four push when they visit Stamford Bridge in the Premier League tonight.

Mikel Arteta’s side have little left to play for this season after their Europa League semi-final elimination to Villareal all but ended their hopes of qualifying for Europe.

Chelsea moved up to third in the Premier League thanks to their 2-1 win over upcoming Champions League final opponents Manchester City on Saturday, and Thomas Tuchel’s side would effectively secure a top four spot with three points at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues face Leicester in the FA Cup final on Saturday and have the Champions League final against City to come on 29 May.

Here’s everything you need to know before this evening’s north London derby.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday 12 May.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Chelsea lost defender Andreas Christensen to a hamstring injury in the win at Manchester City. The Dane is set to be unavailable against Arsenal tonight but could be back before the end of the Premier League season. Tuchel is still waiting on the return of Matteo Kovacic, with the German confirming that the midfielder is not yet ready to be in the squad for tonight’s match.

Arteta has said the hamstring injury that forced Emile Smith-Rowe off against West Brom on Sunday is “nothing major” but the young midfielder is not expected to be available against Chelsea tonight. David Luiz, Pablo Mari and Granit Xhaka are all injury doubts after missing the win against West Brom.

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Werner

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Elneny, Odegaard; Pepe, Aubameyang, Saka

Odds

Chelsea: 13/20

Draw: 3/1

Arsenal: 4/1

Prediction

Even with a packed schedule and two cup finals on the horizon, Chelsea’s deep squad and rotation under Tuchel makes them clear favourites against an Arsenal side who have little to play for under Arteta. Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal