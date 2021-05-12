Chelsea host Arsenal in a London derby at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League tonight.

Arsenal won the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium 3-1 on Boxing Day, shortly before Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

The German coach has transformed Chelsea’s fortunes since, leading the club into the final of both the Champions League and FA Cup, and the Blues would consolidate their position in the Premier League’s top four with a win this evening.

Mikel Arteta’s side won back-to-back games in the Premier League for the first time since January thanks to their win over West Brom on Sunday, but Arsenal’s hopes of qualifying for Europe next season were all but ended by their elimination from the Europa League semi-finals by Villareal last week.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday 12 May.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Chelsea lost defender Andreas Christensen to a hamstring injury in the win at Manchester City. The Dane is set to be unavailable against Arsenal tonight but could be back before the end of the Premier League season. Tuchel is still waiting on the return of Matteo Kovacic, with the German confirming that the midfielder is not yet ready to be in the squad for tonight’s match.

Arteta has said the hamstring injury that forced Emile Smith-Rowe off against West Brom on Sunday is “nothing major” but the young midfielder is not expected to be available against Chelsea tonight. David Luiz, Pablo Mari and Granit Xhaka are all injury doubts after missing the win against West Brom.

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Werner

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Elneny, Odegaard; Pepe, Aubameyang, Saka

Odds

Chelsea: 13/20

Draw: 3/1

Arsenal: 4/1

Prediction

Even with a packed schedule and two cup finals on the horizon, Chelsea’s deep squad and rotation under Tuchel makes them clear favourites against an Arsenal side who have little to play for under Arteta. Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal