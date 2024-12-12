Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chelsea all-but confirmed passage to the last 16 of the Conference League with a 3-1 win against Astana in Kazakhstan as Enzo Maresca handed full debuts to two academy graduates.

Defender Josh Acheampong, 18, and 19-year-old midfielder Samuel Rak-Sakyi each played for the club at under-eight level and enjoyed comfortable first starts in the senior team, as the visitors triumphed in temperatures of around minus 10 in Almaty.

Fellow teenager Marc Guiu, a relative veteran with six previous Chelsea starts, scored twice inside the opening 18 minutes before Renato Veiga headed in his second for the club before half-time.

Astana were themselves playing 600 miles from home as their regular stadium underwent renovations, and they gave those who had made the arduous journey reason for cheer when Croatian striker Marin Tomasov pinged one in off the post in a moment of rare quality from the hosts.

Maresca handed a second senior start to 18-year-old Tyrique George and left at home the majority of the XI that started Sunday’s 4-3 win over Tottenham, with Pedro Neto – who is suspended for the weekend’s meeting with Brentford – the only player to make the 7,000-mile round-trip.

Neto had Chelsea’s first chance in freezing conditions in Kazakhstan, skating in off the right and striking low towards the near post, goalkeeper Mukhammedzhan Seysen dropping low to his left to save.

Guiu’s opener was a fine solo effort. Collecting the ball almost on the touchline wide on the right, he stood up the full-back Aleksandr Marochkin before powering beyond him into the box and prodding the ball inside the post for his second Chelsea goal.

open image in gallery Chelsea’s Marc Guiu, left, scored twice ( AP )

Astana were already looking hopelessly stretched. Neto was next to take advantage, rocketing around the outside of his defender and crossing low towards Guiu. Seysen dived to get hands on the ball but could only turn it back into danger where it ricocheted between Guiu and Marochkin and over the line.

Carney Chukwuemeka had a shot deflected wide after being given space but Astana did not heed the warning. From the resulting corner, Veiga was given the freedom of Almaty to rise and plant his header past the goalkeeper.

A torrid night for Astana was made more palatable when Tomasov slipped the attentions of Veiga and rifled in the goal of night, his strike sailing up and wide of Filip Jorgensen’s reach and in off the post.

Ato Ampah replaced Neto in the second half for his first senior Chelsea appearance, while Harvey Vale was sent on for a first appearance since 2022.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall fizzed an effort inches wide as he sought his second goal since joining in the summer, as Chelsea eased off their hosts in the second half.

Forward Shim Mheuka was also handed a Chelsea debut aged 17 to become the club’s second youngest player in Europe behind Dominic Solanke, then 18-year-old midfielder Kiano Dyer completed the roster of those making their bow in blue.