Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘free to leave Chelsea on loan’ amid Newcastle, Leicester and Southampton interest

The 21-year-old is said to be a major target for Newcastle

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 17 August 2022 07:35
Comments
<p>Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi (Adam Davy/PA)</p>

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi (Adam Davy/PA)

(PA Archive)

What the papers say

The Evening Standard says Chelsea have given midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi the green light to leave the club in the summer – but only on loan.

The 21-year-old is said to be a major target for Newcastle, while Borussia Dortmund, Leicester and Southampton are also eager to offer a temporary switch.

Staying with Chelsea, The Telegraph reports Newcastle also have eyes for Blues pair Conor Gallagher and Christian Pulisic.

Magpies bosses have made formal enquiries about whether either of the duo could be loaned out this month, although Premier League stipulate only one of them could make the move.

Recommended

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Atletico Madrid have reportedly offered Manchester United a path to offload Cristiano Ronaldo. According to The Times, the Spanish club would be willing to exchange the 37-year-old striker for either Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata in a potential swap deal.

The Guardian says the Red Devils are also looking at making a move for Real Madrid’s Casemiro, following speculation their attempt to buy Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot has failed.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tanguy Ndombele in action for Tottenham (Shaun Botterill/PA)
(PA Archive)

Recommended

Cesare Casadei: Sky Sports says Chelsea have agreed a £12.6million deal for the Inter Milan midfielder.

Tanguy Ndombele: The Tottenham midfielder will not be making a move to Napoli, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in