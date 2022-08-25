Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea have drawn AC Milan, Red Bull Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stages.

The last English side to win the competition back in 2021, the Blues saw their title defence put to an end by eventual winners Real Madrid in a quarter-final thriller at the Bernabeu last season.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are playing in the Champions League for the fourth consecutive season and have been busy in the transfer market this summer, with several new additions also expected before the window closes.

Chelsea have already signed Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly but have started their season in mixed fashion, winning against Everton but drawing to Spurs and losing 3-0 to Leeds.

The first round of Champions League fixtures will take place across 6 and 7 September, with round two the following week.

The Champions League group stages will conclude in the first week of November this season to make way for the World Cup in Qatar.

Chelsea beat Bayern Munich to win the competition for the first time in 2012 before their triumphant run a year ago, beating Manchester City in Porto thanks to Kai Havertz’s winner.