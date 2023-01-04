Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo has been appointed technical adviser at two-time Asian champions Jeonbuk Motors, the South Korean club said on Wednesday.

Jeonbuk, coached by ex-South Korea international defender Kim Sang-sik, finished runners-up behind Ulsan Hyundai in the K-League last season, ending a run of five consecutive title wins.

Di Matteo led Chelsea to the Uefa Champions League and FA Cup titles in 2012 while filling the manager’s role as a caretaker after the sacking of Andre Villas Boas.

The former Italy international was appointed full-time by the club in June 2012 but was sacked five months later. He has since had short managerial stints at Schalke and Aston Villa.

Separately, former Japan international Keisuke Honda will step down as general manager of Cambodia’s national team after the Southeast Asian Games in May, the country’s football federation said.

Honda, who represented Japan at the World Cup in 2010, 2014 and 2018 and was a 2011 Asian Cup winner, has been working with the Cambodians since August 2018.

Cambodia lost 3-1 to Thailand on Monday to exit the Asean Championship.

Honda will work with the country’s Under-22 squad to prepare for the SEA Games, which Cambodia will host from 5-17 May, before his departure.

