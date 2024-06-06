Jump to content

Tottenham and Aston Villa battle Spanish giants for Conor Gallagher as Chelsea set price tag

The England international scored five goals with seven assists for the Blues last season

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 06 June 2024 08:30
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

What the papers say

Tottenham, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid are in a three-way battle to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher who is worth around £50m, according to the Daily Mail. The England international scored five goals with seven assists for the Blues last season.

Despite Spanish outlet Marca saying Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the race for 18-year-old Lille centre back Leny Yoro, the Daily Mail says United are unlikely to make a bid for the teenager. Real Madrid are reportedly most likely to secure Yoro’s signature.

Manchester City are set to hold talks with manager Pep Guardiola over his future, according to the Telegraph.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Julian Alvarez: Atletico Madrid have approached their Argentinian players to ask the 24-year-old if he is available for a move to the Spanish club, according to Marca.

Anthony Martial: ESPN says Turkish club Galatasaray are interested in signing the 28-year-old who is a free agent from Manchester United but he will have to lower his wage demands to make the move possible.

