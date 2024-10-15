Chelsea sporting directors reject ‘misconception’ about selling academy players

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The sporting directors of Chelsea have rejected accusations that the club’s recent sales of academy products have been solely financially motivated, insisting that it is a “misconception”.

Chelsea have parted ways with homegrown players Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher in the last two summer transfer windows, seemingly to ensure that they compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) amid lavish spending on new recruits.

The departure of Gallagher, who captained the club regularly last season, for Atletico Madrid attracted significant criticism.

But in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, co-sporting director Paul Winstanley has explained that contractual matters meant a sale made sense in both cases, and bringing players through at the club remains a priority.

“We had a significant offer for one of our academy products this summer that we absolutely chose not to take,” Winstanley revealed. “There’s a lot of misconception out there.

“We’ve had two debuts this year. There’s three or four more players in behind who we think we can push through this year as well that we’re keen to do. The manager’s on board with that, he’s aware of the players coming through. We give them opportunities when we can to make sure they’ve got that pathway.

“It’s not just about PSR, it’s contractual statuses, it’s circumstances. The two players you referenced [Mount and Gallagher], there were contractual problems that we walked into. It’s really important for us to bring through players.”

Winstanley arrived at the club from Brighton as part of a leadership shake-up instigated after the takeover by Todd Boehly’s consortium.

He operates alongside former Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart, with the pair overseeing transfer dealings.

Stewart is clear that academy players at Stamford Bridge are seen for more than just the potential value they might provide.

open image in gallery Mason Mount left Chelsea for Manchester United last year ( AP )

“The reality is that if it was that, there are other players and more players who we could have sold as well,” he suggested. “Like Paul said, there’s been interest in other players that we’ve turned down. Every decision has been a performance-based decision, which people have opinions on because that’s football. And, absolutely, with homegrown players it’s always more emotional.

“There’s nothing fans like more than players who are one of our own and they can sing those songs about those players and we certainly appreciate that. That’s why we continue to invest in the academy and try to make sure the first team and the academy are aligned, so the players have the best opportunity to make that step.”