Sonia Bompastor calls for ‘reaction’ to Chelsea’s heavy Champions League defeat

Sonia Bompastor says Chelsea must look forward after their heavy loss in Barcelona and has confidence in the squad to deliver results in the Women’s Super League against Crystal Palace.

The Chelsea manager admitted that the 4-1 defeat by Barcelona in the first leg the Champions League semi-finals was a “difficult day” but she believes it is important to show a “reaction” as they return to the task of winning the WSL title.

“From this morning, I just told my players we need to look at the future, this is the only thing we can control now,” Bompastor said. “We need to show reaction in the league game tomorrow against Crystal Palace.”

Bompastor’s side sit top of the WSL table and three points clear of second place Arsenal. Chelsea won 7-0 victory against Crystal Palace away at Selhurst Park in September.

Despite Chelsea having two important matches in quick succession this week, with the second leg of Chelsea’s Champions League semi-final against Barcelona on Sunday, Bompastor was confident in the squad’s ability to meet the demands.

“It’s important to show reaction tomorrow with a competitive team - we have depth enough in the squad to be able to play in every competition,” the French coach said.

“We’ll go game by game, we know we have some many games left. We want to achieve a lot for this season.”