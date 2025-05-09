Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Djurgarden fans who acquired tickets for the home section of Stamford Bridge during Thursday's Conference League semi-final second leg constituted "the most serious breach of stadium security in recent memory", according to the Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST).

A large number of supporters of the Swedish club were seen jumping over barriers separating the home and away sections in order to join travelling fans seated in the Shed End, which typically houses away fans.

There were also large groups of Djurgarden fans, possibly up to 1,000, who remained in the West Stand during the match which led to stewards relocating home supporters seated there and the deployment of additional policing.

CST on Thursday set up a forum for supporters to submit evidence which will be shared with the club, and called on Chelsea to investigate how so many away fans were able to purchase tickets in the wrong section, as well as the club's security response.

In a statement, CST said: "During Thursday's UEFA Conference League vs. Djurgarden, a huge number of away supporters were able to infiltrate large areas of the home end.

"This is the most serious breach of stadium security in recent memory, and it significantly undermines any security protocols Chelsea put in place ahead of the fixture.

"As a result, the Chelsea Supporters' Trust will formally write a letter of complaint to Chelsea FC's COO and Head of Security. We will call for a formal investigation by the club into the ticket sales process and Chelsea FC's security response during the match.

"The findings of this investigation and any subsequent recommendations must be made available to supporters."

Chelsea confirmed via social media on Thursday night that supporters in the home section had to be moved and that their ticketing policy had been "violated" by fans of the Swedish club.

The travelling fans seated in the correct section created a raucous atmosphere despite their team losing 1-0 on the night to exit the tournament 5-1 on aggregate.

CST added: "It is important to note that the CST shared concerns with senior club officials over the vulnerability of home areas ahead of this fixture.

"No supporter should feel unsafe while at Stamford Bridge, and the CST will do everything to ensure that a full and proper explanation is issued to supporters and safeguards are put in place to ensure that this situation is not repeated in the future."

Uefa is understood to be awaiting reports from the match before assessing any potential next steps.

Sources close to European football's governing body pointed out that ticketing for the match was Chelsea's responsibility.

PA