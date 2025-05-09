Chelsea urged to investigate ‘security breach’ after Djurgarden fans take over Stamford Bridge
Djurgarden supporters were seen jumping over barriers separating the home and away sections in order to join travelling fans
Djurgarden fans who acquired tickets for the home section of Stamford Bridge during Thursday's Conference League semi-final second leg constituted "the most serious breach of stadium security in recent memory", according to the Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST).
A large number of supporters of the Swedish club were seen jumping over barriers separating the home and away sections in order to join travelling fans seated in the Shed End, which typically houses away fans.
There were also large groups of Djurgarden fans, possibly up to 1,000, who remained in the West Stand during the match which led to stewards relocating home supporters seated there and the deployment of additional policing.
CST on Thursday set up a forum for supporters to submit evidence which will be shared with the club, and called on Chelsea to investigate how so many away fans were able to purchase tickets in the wrong section, as well as the club's security response.
In a statement, CST said: "During Thursday's UEFA Conference League vs. Djurgarden, a huge number of away supporters were able to infiltrate large areas of the home end.
"This is the most serious breach of stadium security in recent memory, and it significantly undermines any security protocols Chelsea put in place ahead of the fixture.
"As a result, the Chelsea Supporters' Trust will formally write a letter of complaint to Chelsea FC's COO and Head of Security. We will call for a formal investigation by the club into the ticket sales process and Chelsea FC's security response during the match.
"The findings of this investigation and any subsequent recommendations must be made available to supporters."
Chelsea confirmed via social media on Thursday night that supporters in the home section had to be moved and that their ticketing policy had been "violated" by fans of the Swedish club.
The travelling fans seated in the correct section created a raucous atmosphere despite their team losing 1-0 on the night to exit the tournament 5-1 on aggregate.
CST added: "It is important to note that the CST shared concerns with senior club officials over the vulnerability of home areas ahead of this fixture.
"No supporter should feel unsafe while at Stamford Bridge, and the CST will do everything to ensure that a full and proper explanation is issued to supporters and safeguards are put in place to ensure that this situation is not repeated in the future."
Uefa is understood to be awaiting reports from the match before assessing any potential next steps.
Sources close to European football's governing body pointed out that ticketing for the match was Chelsea's responsibility.
