Strasbourg has suspended striker Emmanuel Emegha for one game, citing his failure to respect "the values, expectations and rules" of the Ligue 1 club.

The decision means the club captain will miss Saturday’s French league fixture against Toulouse.

The club confirmed the disciplinary action in a statement, though it offered no specific details regarding the breach.

"This decision was made following the player's recent non-respect (breach) of the club's values, expectations, and rules," the statement read.

It added that Emegha, who remains an "important member" of the team, would be reinstated to the squad for their subsequent Europa Conference League match against Aberdeen on 11 December.

According to French sports daily L'Equipe, the suspension stems from recent comments made by Emegha to the media.

In a post-match interview last month, after scoring twice in a 2-0 victory over Lille, the 22-year-old reportedly implied that Strasbourg’s defeats to Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain this season were due to his absence from those games.

open image in gallery Emmanuel Emegha is set to join Chelsea next summer ( AP )

Further controversy arose from an interview with a Dutch media outlet, where the Netherlands striker allegedly claimed he believed Strasbourg was located in Germany when he was set to join the club two years ago.

Emegha has been a key player for Strasbourg, impressing last season with 14 league goals as the Alsace-based side finished seventh.

He has continued his strong form this season, netting four league goals in seven appearances and three in European competition, including two in the Europa Conference League play-off against Bröndby.

The incident unfolds against a backdrop of fan discontent following Chelsea’s ownership group, BlueCo, acquiring Strasbourg in 2023.

In September, Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior criticised fans who displayed a banner targeting Emegha, urging him to return the captain's armband due to an anticipated move to Premier League Chelsea next season.

The banner, seen during a home game against Le Havre, read: "Emegha, pawn of BlueCo. After changing shirts, give your armband back."

This followed Emegha posting an Instagram video of himself flying to London and reportedly signing with Chelsea, a move that reportedly upset sections of the Strasbourg faithful who have been hostile towards BlueCo since their arrival.

The partnership between the two clubs has facilitated transfers, notably Ben Chilwell’s two-year deal to Strasbourg this summer.