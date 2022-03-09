Chelsea fans told not to sing for Roman Abramovich during Ukraine tributes by supporters’ trust
Travelling Chelsea fans chanted their Russian owner’s name during a minute of applause at Turf Moor on Saturday
Chelsea fans have been told not to sing Roman Abramovich’s name during pre-match messages in support of Ukraine by the club’s supporters’ trust.
Sections of the club’s fanbase disrupted the minute of applause before Chelsea’s fixture against Burnley at Turf Moor with chants of their Russian owner’s name.
Abramovich has put the club up for sale after Russia invaded Ukraine fearing potential sanctions from the government.
Manager Thomas Tuchel criticised supporters of his side after the Burnley win, saying that it was “not the moment” and that “we should show solidarity together”.
Chelsea travel to Carrow Road on Thursday to face Norwich, and the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust has urged fans not to repeat their chanting.
“Singing Mr Abramovich’s name at that time was clearly inappropriate,” a statement from the Trust said. “There is a time and a place for it.
“From minute one to 90 during the match is fine but not during the one minute marked as a tribute to the people of Ukraine.
“With Norwich, we hope supporters take on board the comments of the manager and respect the minute’s applause or silence.”
Chelsea host Newcastle on Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the first home game since Abramovich’s announcement of his intention to sell the club.
A number of potential suitors are reportedly assembling bids, including British property magnate Nick Candy and pharmaceutical heir Woody Johnson.
The Blues sit third in the Premier League table, 10 points behind Liverpool with a game in hand, while they are also still chasing trophies in the Champions League - where they lead Lille 2-0 in the last 16 ahead of the second leg - and the FA Cup, where they will play Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals.
Abramovich had been reported as involved in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and he has stated that net proceeds from his sale of the club will be used “for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine”.
He will write off £1.5bn in loans owed to him by the club.
