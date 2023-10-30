Chelsea offers free travel to fans for Premier League match on Christmas Eve

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea fans travelling to Wolves for the Premier League clash on Christmas Eve will be offered free transport to and from the game by the club.

The match itself was originally scheduled for 23 December but has been moved back a day for a 1 pm kick off, becoming the first Premier League to take place on 24 December since 1995.

It is a decision that has been unpopular with fans, given the already congested festive fixture schedule.

"The club is aware that transport options are more limited than usual on this date, as it is a Sunday and also Christmas Eve," Chelsea said in a statement.

"As a sign of appreciation for fans making this trip, Chelsea Football Club will be offering free travel as a goodwill gesture to anyone who purchases a ticket."

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust said: “It is totally unacceptable that Wolves v Chelsea has been scheduled for Christmas Eve.

“Not only could this lead to staffing issues at Molineux, but holiday transport timetables will further inconvenience supporters.”

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will also be unable to celebrate his wedding anniversary as well as the holiday.

The manager said last week: "It is difficult because it is not easy to change," he said last week. "We need to accept we are in England and it is different to the rest of the world ...

"Even if I am not happy, we need to try to be in our best level and accept a situation we cannot change."

In August Chelsea were criticised for putting financial strain on fans after removing a £10 subsidy on coach travel to domestic away matches, deciding it was not ‘financially sustainable’.

The club has spent almost £1bn on signings since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital bought the club in 2022.

With reporting from Reuters.