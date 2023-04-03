Chelsea manager news – LIVE: Graham Potter sacked as replacement search begins
Potter was sacked after Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa left the Blues in the bottom half of the Premier League table
Chelsea are set to begin an “exhaustive search” for a new manager after Graham Potter was sacked less than seven months into the job on Sunday night.
Potter was dismissed following Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa, a result which left the Blues in the bottom half of the Premier League table. The decision was made by co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, and with the full support of co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, but is said to have left members of the Chelsea squad “stunned”.
Chelsea’s new ownership believe sacking Potter, who they recruited from Brighton for £21m after getting rid of Thomas Tuchel earlier this season, gives the team a better chance of defeating Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this month. Potter’s assistant, Bruno Saltor, will now take interim charge ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Liverpool, while a permanent appointment is not said to be “imminent”.
The former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is believed to be in contention for the job, along with former Tottenham and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi. Follow live updates from Chelsea’s managerial search and the latest reaction to Potter’s sacking in our live blog below.
Comparing Potter’s tenure to his predecessors
Graham Potter has become the latest casualty of Chelsea’s managerial merry-go-round.
Former owner Roman Abramovich became synonymous with rapid hiring and firing and, though his successor Todd Boehly has frequently said things would be different after his appointment of Potter, results have forced the American’s hand.
Here, the PA news agency looks at Potter’s time in the hot seat and those of his predecessors who lasted less than a year – including several trophy-winning managers:
We look at Potter’s time in the hot seat and those of his predecessors who lasted less than a year.
‘Potter was given time to turn things around’ says Melchiot
Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live and says that Graham Potter was afforded more time than usual to turn Chelsea’s poor form around and that the owners are not to blame for pulling the trigger on his sacking.
“The timing is always crucial. When you want to change managers the perfect timing is around Christmas but now you see the teams looking at what games they have left,” Melchiot said.
“Certain things were accepted at Brighton but when you come to Chelsea it’s a big shift. Results have no time of delivery, there’s no time to wait.
“One thing we can say, is that if you look at Chelsea’s history, no one else has been given this amount of time. I don’t think you can point a finger at the owners.
“I don’t think there’s any manager at high Premier League level who would have been given that much time. Time is everything a manager wants but they never give you that and you know that when you take the job.”
‘It was a positive performance’: Graham Potter explains latest Chelsea setback
Graham Potter’s Chelsea downfall came following defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.
A defensive mistake from Marc Cucurella saw him nod the ball onto the in-form Villa striker, Ollie Watkins, who nestled home a fine finish to send Villa ahead in the first half.
The Blues responded well but lacked a clinical edge in front of goal with the forward line of Kai Havertz, Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk unable to make inroads into the Villa defence.
John McGinn then curled in a wonderful strike from range to put the match beyond the struggling Blues. Here’s the former boss explaining why he thought his team had put in a ‘positive performance’ despite the result:
The Blues slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge
‘Chelsea pressed the panic button’ says Shearer
Former England striker Alan Shearer told Match of the Day 2 that the demand for success at Premier League clubs has led to a “crazy” football environment, where clubs “press the panic button” if they are not achieving short-term success.
“You know the rules when you go into a job these days,” said Shearer when alluding to Graham Potter losing his job at Chelsea.
“But who on earth pays £20m for their services - Potter and his staff- puts them a on a five- to six-year contract, pays them £10m a year, gives them a ridiculous amount of players for a stupid amount of money and then seven months later sacks him?
“It can only happen in football. Anyone with a football brain will tell you signing that amount of players is not going to work.”
Next Chelsea manager?
With Chelsea now on the market for a new head coach following the sacking of Graham Potter, here’s a look at the contenders to take over at Stamford Bridge:
Jose Mourinho
Is it really so unthinkable?
With such a huge turnover of senior personnel and a sense of self that has grown disparate, there might be some logic to bringing back the man who has managed Chelsea in more games than any other this century.
Notwithstanding his record of three Premier League titles and obvious affection for the club and its fans, ‘new Chelsea’ are in desperate need of a personality who knows exactly what the old one was all about.
He recently tasted European success after guiding Roma to Conference League glory last June, and with Roman Abramovich – who sacked Mourinho not once but twice – gone, there would be a clean slate of sorts from which to work. Stranger things have happened.
Ruben Amorim
With Chelsea now on the market for a new head coach following the sacking of Graham Potter, here’s a look at the contenders to take over at Stamford Bridge:
Ruben Amorim
Tottenham fans will attest to what a wily operator the Sporting Lisbon coach is, with Amorim’s team taking four Champions League points off them this season and beating them 2-0 with a whirlwind performance in Lisbon last September.
The 38-year-old is yet to truly announce himself as a rising star, and after the Potter experiment the Chelsea board may not be ready to take another punt on potential.
Yet his tactical nous and – maybe just as important after Potter – passion, make him undoubtedly a coach worthy of a grander stage than Portugal’s Primeira Liga.
Zinedine Zidane
With Chelsea now on the market for a new head coach following the sacking of Graham Potter, here’s a look at the contenders to take over at Stamford Bridge:
Zinedine Zidane
The former Real Madrid boss spoke as recently as last September about how his lack of fluency in English made him apprehensive about taking a Premier League job, but with his outstanding record both domestically and in Europe with Real, Chelsea will likely dig deep to come up with something mouth-watering if they believe he could be tempted.
The 50-year-old has spent nearly two years out of the game since his second spell at the LaLiga giants, a long time for a manager of his pedigree and hunger.
Brendan Rodgers
With Chelsea now on the market for a new head coach following the sacking of Graham Potter, here’s a look at the contenders to take over at Stamford Bridge:
Brendan Rodgers
Rodgers parted ways with Leicester following Saturday’s disappointing defeat at Crystal Palace but his history at Chelsea could make him an outside shot for the job.
While the Foxes are now fighting relegation, the Northern Irish manager previously masterminded Leicester to two credible Champions League challenges, not to mention taking Liverpool to within a whisker of the title in 2013/14, meaning he qualifies as a coach of calibre.
He spent four years heading up Chelsea’s youth set-up before moving into management, and knows how to get the best out of senior players.
Mauricio Pochettino
With Chelsea now on the market for a new head coach following the sacking of Graham Potter, here’s a look at the contenders to take over at Stamford Bridge:
Mauricio Pochettino
The Argentinian has been out of work since leaving PSG, where he won last season’s Ligue 1 title, and his availability coupled with a record of success in the Premier League naturally places him near the top of the contenders list.
If Potter ultimately proved unable to rise to the massive challenge of marshalling some of the world’s biggest stars, the appointment of Pochettino – who has counted Lionel Messi amongst his charges – would carry no such risk.
Julian Nagelsmann
With Chelsea now on the market for a new head coach following the sacking of Graham Potter, here’s a look at the contenders to take over at Stamford Bridge:
Julian Nagelsmann
Tottenham target Julian Nagelsmann is the bookmakers’ favourite to replace Potter.
The former Bayern Munich boss led his side to the Bundesliga title in his first season after joining in the summer of 2021, also winning the German Super Cup in 2021 and 2022 before he was sacked and replaced by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel late last month.
At just 35, the German is several years younger than some members of the Blues squad he would inherit, but the hotly-touted managerial talent’s age does not seem to be an issue for either Premier League side rumoured to be vying for his services.
