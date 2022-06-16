Chelsea 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed

Chelsea’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.

The Blues endured a turbulent year as Roman Abramovich’s hugely successful time presiding over Stamford Bridge was unceremoniously ended.

Now Thomas Tuchel will hope to deliver more success for new owner, US businessman Todd Boehly, after a season of missed opportunities and penalty shootout losses in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals last term.

They’ll open their season against an old friend and a trip to Frank Lampard’s Everton - a place where they lost last year - before a first home date against another familiar face and former boss Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

The games against Liverpool come in September and January while Manchester City will visit the Bridge in January before a potentially pivotal reverse fixture at the Etihad on the penultimate weekend in May.

Full Chelsea fixture list:

06/08/2022 17:30 Everton v Chelsea

13/08/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

20/08/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Chelsea

27/08/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester City

31/08/2022 19:45 Southampton v Chelsea

03/09/2022 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United

10/09/2022 15:00 Fulham v Chelsea

17/09/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool

01/10/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea

08/10/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton

15/10/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea

18/10/2022 19:45 Brentford v Chelsea

22/10/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United

29/10/2022 15:00 Brighton v Chelsea

05/11/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal

12/11/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea

26/12/2022 15:00 Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth

31/12/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

02/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City

14/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace

21/01/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea

04/02/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Fulham

11/02/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea

18/02/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton

25/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

04/03/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Leeds United

11/03/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Chelsea

18/03/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Everton

01/04/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa

08/04/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea

15/04/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton

22/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea

26/04/2023 19:45 Chelsea v Brentford

29/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea

06/05/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea

13/05/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

20/05/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea

28/05/2023 16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United