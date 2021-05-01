Kai Havertz scored twice as Chelsea defeated Fulham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues opened the scoring when Havertz finished after excellent work from Mason Mount and the German doubled his side’s lead with a smart finish minutes into the second half.

Fulham nearly equalised through Ademola Lookman and Ola Aina but both were denied by Edouard Mendy before Havertz’s second secured all three points.

The result means Chelsea remain fourth and push the gap over West Ham to six points, although the Hammers have a game in hand as the race for Champions League football heats up.

The loss all but relegates Fulham, leaving them nine points behind Newcastle and Burnley with both yet to play this weekend.

Chelsea

Edouard Mendy – 8. The French goalkeeper made a tremendous save to deny Lookman and followed that up with a fine save from a deflected Maja shot.

Andreas Christensen – 6. Did well alongside Silva and Zouma, and got forward a surprising amount.

Thiago Silva – 7. The Brazilian showed off his fine passing range with several long balls forward, including the one that led to the opening goal.

Kurt Zouma – 6. Booked for a late challenge on Anguissa.

Reece James – 6. A quiet performance from James, but the England international didn’t put a foot wrong.

Billy Gilmour – 8. Arguably the best player on the pitch, Gilmour was excellent as he dropped deep and controlled the temp for the Blues.

Mason Mount – 7. His brilliance created the opening goal as Mount plucked Silva’s ball out of the air before picking out Havertz.

Ben Chilwell – 6. Gave Chelsea plenty of width, but his defending was suspect and Fulham targeted him.

Hakim Ziyech – 6. The Moroccan’s passing was brilliant, but he should have scored when teed up by Werner.

Timo Werner – 7. The German forward worked hard and made several incisive runs in behind the Fulham defence. His smart pass picked out Ziyech, who should have made it 2-0 in the first half, and he set up Havertz’s second well.

Kai Havertz – 8. Havertz finished his chance to open the scoring and impressed as he worked well with Mount and Ziyech.

Substitutes:

N’Golo Kante – 6.

Tammy Abraham – 6.

Marcos Alonso – 6.

Fulham

Alphonse Areola – 7. He will be annoyed with Havertz’s goal, but Areola made an excellent stop to deny Ziyech.

Ola Aina – 6. His deflected strike was palmed away by Mendy, and the former-Chelsea defender made some dangerous runs forward.

Joachim Andersen – 7. The Danish defender made several key challenges and interceptions, but

Tosin Adarabioyo – 6. The 23-year-old defender made a brilliant recovery stop to deny Havertz, but the chance was ruled out for offside anyway.

Antonee Robinson – 6. The American made several forward runs, but it was a quiet day for Robinson.

Mario Lemina – 5. Lemina was outclassed in midfield by Gilmour on another day to forget for the 27-year-old.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa – 5. The midfielder gave away possession in his own half twice during the opening period, with both occasions nearly leading to Chelsea goals. Improved in the second half.

Ivan Cavaleiro – 6. The most threatening Fulham attacker, but that’s ultimately not saying a lot. His crosses and runs stood out.

Bobby Decordova-Reid – 5. The forward did well to win the ball in Chelsea’s half but he failed to make any sort of real impact.

Ademola Lookman – 6. Lookman was unlucky not to score when his drilled shot was brilliantly saved by Mendy.

Josh Maja – 5. Completely anonymous.

Substitutes:

Josh Onomah – 6.

Fabio Carvalho – 6.

Aleksandr Mitrovic – 6.