Chelsea face Fulham in the Premier League this evening as the home team at Stamford Bridge aim to keep their top-four spot and enter their semi-final second leg with Real Madrid in the Champions League with momentum.

Chelsea are fourth in the table, three points better off than fifth West Ham – whom they edged 1-0 last Saturday – and will be in good spirits after their 1-1 draw in Madrid this Tuesday.

FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Chelsea host Fulham

Christian Pulisic was the goalscorer for Thomas Tuchel’s side in that outing, while 18th Fulham also drew 1-1 in their last match, against Arsenal.

Josh Maja netted for Fulham in that game before they conceded seven minutes into stoppage time to miss an opportunity to narrow the gap to 17th Brighton.

Can Scott Parker guide the visitors to a surprise win against his old club? Here’s everything you need to know about the match.We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 5.30pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Subscribers can also stream the fixture live on the broadcaster’s website and the SkyGo app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Zouma; James, Gilmour, Mount, Chilwell; Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Fulham XI: Areola; Aina, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Robinson; Lemina, Zambo Anguissa; Lookman, Cavaleiro, De Cordova-Reid; Maja

Odds

Chelsea: 1/2

Draw: 16/5

Fulham: 11/2

Prediction

Chelsea to nudge Parker and Fulham closer to the drop as they maintain momentum ahead of the Blues’ second leg with Real Madrid. Chelsea 2-0 Fulham.