Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chelsea patience tested after Graham Potter’s ‘step forward’ in defeat to Man City

The Blues went down 2-0 at the Etihad, extending a winless five-game streak against domestic opponents, including just two goals

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Thursday 10 November 2022 08:03
Comments
Potter - 'A step forward' for Chelsea despite 2-0 defeat to Man City in EFL Cup

In itself, it was an illustration of how the sheen has come off Graham Potter’s start at Chelsea that he described a 2-0 defeat as “a step forward”. Given how dismal Sunday’s loss to Arsenal was, he was correct within that context. Rewind 17 months, however, and a previous meeting of Chelsea and Manchester City ended with Thomas Tuchellifting the Champions League.

Such comparisons may feel unfair: after all, Tuchel never faced City with as depleted a team as the one Potter took to the Etihad Stadium for a Carabao Cup tie. And yet Chelsea are a short-termist club defined by an ability to win silverware and perhaps Potter’s best chance of taking a trophy to Stamford Bridge disappeared before the last-16 draw. The timing of the Carabao Cup has felt inconvenient for London’s representatives in Europe, each fatigued by their commitments on the continent, as all four went out. For Chelsea, there was the mitigating factor of having the toughest tie of all, away at the serial winners of this competition.

In isolation, it was neither a poor performance nor an especially bad result. “Today is what we wanted the team to look like. We looked a good team,” Potter said. “Their keeper got the man of the match [award], which tells you a bit of a story.” And Stefan Ortega’s excellence was notable as he repeatedly denied Christian Pulisic and Lewis Hall. It nevertheless felt like the words of a man satisfied with respectability in defeat.

Potter should not be judged on games when Hall starts, auspicious as the teenager’s display was. The reality is that Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Armando Broja and Denis Zakaria are found in Chelsea’s second 11; of late, Potter has been hampered of late by missing half of arguably his strongest side, in Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante.

But there are some inconvenient facts. Well as Potter has done in the Champions League, Chelsea’s last five games against Premier League opponents have brought two draws, three defeats and a mere two goals. They sign off before the World Cup at in-form Newcastle, quite possibly ending with two points in five matches, perhaps eight points off fourth.

Recommended

All of which would give six weeks to assess Potter’s start, for him to plan how to turn around their season, but for judgments to be made. A handful of players have performed well for him – Arrizabalaga, James, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Mateo Kovacic – but they are outnumbered by those who have not, with Kalidou Koulibaly struggling again at City. Thus far, Potter’s Chelsea have scored too few goals and few of their attackers have flourished. He has found neither a side nor a formation amid constant change. Potter seems happier with a back three but whereas Tuchel arrowed in on his best team straightaway, the same cannot be said of his successor.

Instead, he revisited his own past. As he often was at his previous club, he was praised after losing at the Etihad. “I smell and see what Graham Potter has done in Brighton and it is going to happen in Chelsea,” said Pep Guardiola.

He has long been a high-profile admirer, but there are two constituencies the Englishman has a greater need to impress. Owner Todd Boehly gave Potter a five-year deal and suggested a top-four finish was not a prerequisite, but then went from talking of giving Tuchel a new contract to sacking him in weeks.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter gestures at the Etihad

(REUTERS)

Impatience is not necessarily confined to the boardroom. It is an understatement to say some of the Chelsea fanbase are underwhelmed. Perhaps some always were, but a first blip has rendered that more apparent. Potter can look a downgrade on Tuchel: less charismatic, less entertaining and, in terms of their respective CVs, less successful so far.

Even as Tuchel’s results suffered in his final few months, he still took Chelsea to six finals, winning three. With better penalty-taking, Chelsea would have done a domestic Cup double last season. The hat-trick of wins he masterminded over Guardiola in the spring of 2021 were signs of his pedigree as a big-game manager. Potter already has a prestigious double over AC Milan, but defeats to Arsenal and City, plus a draw where Manchester United were often superior to Chelsea, paint a different picture. Maybe it is part of a broader picture, of a decline at Chelsea compounded by confused recruitment.

Recommended

Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek of Chelsea look dejected

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Potter can argue that, less than two weeks ago, he was still unbeaten, seemingly reviving Chelsea’s season. Now he is discussing a defeat as a step in the right direction. But rarely in the last two decades at Chelsea have losses been interpreted like that. ‘Potter Out’ was trending with a small percentage of the club’s support but, unjust as it feels, it is a warning sign nonetheless. Perhaps the impending break with calm feelings. Perhaps it will crystallise them.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in