Chelsea return to Women’s Champions League action with Emma Hayes’s side welcoming Hacken to London.

The Swedish club are top of Group D with two wins from their first two games as they look to bounce back from narrowly missing out on the 2023 Damallsvenskan title.

Chelsea have also made a solid start in continental competition, following a draw at Real Madrid with a win over Paris FC.

But a first defeat of the WSL season to Arsenal was a set-back with the club hoping to give the departing Hayes the perfect sign-off to her trophy-laden time at the club.

When is Chelsea vs Hacken?

Chelsea vs Hacken is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 14 December at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on DAZN 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.50pm GMT. The broadcaster will also stream Chelsea vs Hacken live on YouTube. Additionally, TNT Sports have confirmed that they will be showing the action via discovery+ as part of their agreement to sublicence one game a week of UWCL action.

Team news

Millie Bright is likely to remain out for Chelsea as she continues to battle a knee injury, but Emma Hayes has been boosted by the return to fitness of Guro Reiten and Melanie Leupolz in the last week.

With their league season over for more than a month, Hacken are not thought to have any fresh injury concerns.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Musovic; Carter, Charles, Lawrence, Mjelde; Cuthbert, Nusken, Kirby; James, Kerr, Reiten.

Hacken XI: Falk; Kosola, Rybrink, Luik, Junttila-Nelhage; Bergman-Lundin, Curmark; Anvegard, Kafaji, Sandberg; Schroder.

Prediction

A home win. Chelsea 3-2 Hacken