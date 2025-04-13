Why is Chelsea v Ipswich not on TV?
Chelsea will hope to re-inject life into their flagging campaign as Ipswich Town visit Stamford Bridge.
A draw against Brentford last weekend continued a slight slide for Enzo Maresca’s side, with a top-five place, and Champions League qualification, far from assured.
A meeting with one of the Premier League’s strugglers should offer a chance for an improved performance, with Ipswich all but certain to join Leicester and already-relegated Southampton in making an immediate return to the Championship.
Kieran McKenna will hope his side can finish strongly, though, as he seeks to preserve his reputation as one of English football’s top young coaches - and a win over Chelsea at Portman Road earlier in the season will provide hope of a success here.
When is Chelsea vs Ipswich?
Chelsea vs Ipswich is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 13 April at Stamford Bridge.
How can I watch it?
The match will not be shown live in the United Kingdom having not been selected for television coverage. It was moved to Sunday due to Chelsea’s participation in the Europa Conference League, but Liverpool’s encounter with West Ham will be shown by Sky Sports instead. Extended highlights will be shown on Match of the Day 2 at 10.30pm on BBC One.
Team news
Chelsea are likely to restore Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson to the starting side after Enzo Maresca used the pair off the bench against Brentford. Romeo Lavia is likely to miss out again through injury.
Conor Townsend is a doubt for Ipswich after being forced off against Wolves in their previous outing.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.
Ipswich XI: Palmer; Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Johnson, Broadhead, Enciso; Delap.
Odds
Chelsea win 2/7
Draw 6/1
Ipswich win 11/1
