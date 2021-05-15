Leicester City won the FA Cup for the first time after Youri Tielemans’ wonder goal defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley.

After a goalless first half, Youri Tielemans gave the Foxes the lead with an unbelievable strike into the top corner from distance.

Chelsea came close in the closing stages when substitute and former-Fox Ben Chilwell’s header being expertly saved by Kasper Schmeichel, who tipped the goal-bound effort onto the post.

Mason Mount thought he had equalised with four minutes remaining but his half-volley was incredibly saved by Schmeichel before Chilwell saw his goal ruled out by VAR.

It is the first time that Leicester have won the FA Cup and is their second major trophy in five years after their monumental Premier League win in 2016.

Here are five things we learned from the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

Fofana, Soyuncu and Tielemans excel

Wesley Fofana was booked early, but his composure at the back was commendable while his Turkish partner in defence showed his class as well.

Caglar Soyuncu lost Timo Werner a couple of times but used his combination of pace, power and defensive acumen to recover each time.

Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans was also incredible – the best player on the pitch – and had one if his best performances in a Leicester shirt as he went toe-to-toe with N’Golo Kante before scoring a classic FA Cup final goal.

With a solid partnership in Fofana and Soyuncu and Tielemans bossing the midfield, the Foxes possess a spine to lean on for the foreseeable future.

Youri Tielemans celebrates his stunning goal (Getty Images)

Rodgers deserves all the plaudits

When Claudio Ranieri was sacked, it was difficult to imagine if Leicester would ever have a manager so universally appreciated by their fans.

Brendan Rodgers may not have won the Premier League (yet), but the 48-year-old has cultivated a culture and mentality at the King Power Stadium that has established the Foxes as one of the true powers in English football.

The player recruitment at the club has been exceptional and it seems that as long as Leicester have Rodgers at the helm, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

Iheanacho struggles to make an impact

A number of Chelsea players failed to influence the game, but Leicester’s big hope for a goal failed to make a real impact.

Kelechi Iheanacho, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, came into the final in fine form and was uncharacteristically quiet.

He has had a great campaign – truly announcing himself as a Premier League striker for Leicester City – and Iheanacho’s performance in the final was unbefitting of the Nigerian forward’s season.

The gamble of switching James and Azpilicueta

With the threat of Jamie Vardy’s pace looming, Thomas Tuchel made the decision to essentially swap Reece James and captain Cesar Azpilicueta, pushing the Spaniard forward and wide.

James was deployed as one of the three central defenders alongside Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva, and the England international was brilliant.

He showed off his strength to muscle Vardy off the ball and made a particularly crucial block when Leicester’s talismanic striker thought he was set to open the scoring.

James dominated Vardy throughout and made another case to not only make Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Euros, but to start against Croatia in England’s opening game.

One eye on the Champions League Final?

Although Chelsea beat Manchester City at Wembley to reach the FA Cup final, it felt as though the Blues had their sights set on the rematch in Porto.

Kai Havertz has found some form and impressed recently, yet the German found himself on the substitutes bench.

Christian Pulisic, who starred in last season’s final before an agonising injury forced him off early, was also left out and it took a while for Tuchel to switch up his attacking identity.

It took a while for the German boss to introduce the American and by the time he did, Chelsea were a goal down and chasing the game.