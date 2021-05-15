Chelsea and Leicester meet in the FA Cup final at Wembley today.

Both clubs are on course for a Champions League finish in the Premier League, which would represent a triumph for Brendan Rodgers given his budget and for Thomas Tuchel given the place he found Chelsea in when he took the job.

Now they have the chance to add silverware to that achievement.

Leicester have never won the FA Cup, finishing runners-up four times between the Second World War and the late 60s, and it would mark one of the greatest achievements in the club’s history after winning the Premier League title five years ago.

Chelsea are the joint-third most successful club in FA Cup history with Tottenham on eight, behind only Manchester United and Arsenal, and the Blues can collect their ninth here.

Here is everything you need to know about the FA Cup final.

When is the FA Cup final?

The match kicks off at 5.15pm BST at Wembley Stadium.

Is it on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One as well as BT Sport.

How to stream online

The game can be watched via live stream on the BBC player and the BBC Website, so long as you are a licence-fee payer. BT Sport customers can stream the game on the BT Sport app and website.

Team news

Leicester are hopeful Jonny Evans will recover from a heel injury to feature at centre-back.

Chelsea are assessing the fitness of Mateo Kovacic while Andreas Christensen is expected to miss out with a thigh injury.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Werner, Havertz

Leicester: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Pereira; Maddison; Vardy, Iheanacho

What are the odds

Chelsea 4/9

Leicester 7/4

Prediction

If Jonny Evans is fit that will be a big boost to Leicester, who on their day can beat anyone. Chelsea were disappointing against Arsenal in midweek, but they will be back to full strength and should have enough to edge the game. Chelsea 1-0 Leicester.