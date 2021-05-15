Chelsea vs Leicester prediction: How will FA Cup final play out today?

Chelsea take on Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley today.

Both clubs are on course for a Champions League finish in the Premier League, which would represent a triumph for Brendan Rodgers given his budget and for Thomas Tuchel given the place he found Chelsea when he took the job.

Now they have the chance to add silverware to that achievement.

Brendan Rodgers said this week: “We have earned the right to be in the final and we will arrive with an opportunity to make our own history. We feel we’re in with a chance and if we can play to our level we have a great chance.

“We have watched it (the Cup final) all through our lives, to be able to lead Leicester out for the first time in 50-odd years will be a real privilege for me.

“These weeks you always have to stay calm. This is a game where you can create an incredible legacy, you write your own stories in these games.

“We have exactly the same preparation (as other games). The consequence of the game is greater than others but you don’t need to magnify an FA Cup final to raise any levels of anxiety.”

Here is everything you need to know about the FA Cup final.

Team news

Leicester are hopeful Jonny Evans will recover from a heel injury to feature at centre-back.

Chelsea are assessing the fitness of Mateo Kovacic while Andreas Christensen is expected to miss out with a thigh injury.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Werner, Havertz

Leicester: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Pereira; Maddison; Vardy, Iheanacho

When is the FA Cup final?

The match kicks off at 5.15pm BST at Wembley Stadium.

Is it on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One as well as BT Sport.

How to stream online

The game can be watched via live stream on the BBC player and the BBC Website, so long as you are a licence-fee payer. BT Sport customers can stream the game on the BT Sport app and website.

What are the odds

Chelsea 4/9

Leicester 7/4

Prediction

If Jonny Evans is fit that will be a big boost to Leicester, who on their day can beat anyone. Chelsea were disappointing against Arsenal in midweek, but they will be back to full strength and should have enough to edge the game. Chelsea 1-0 Leicester.