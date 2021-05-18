Chelsea vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action as Chelsea host Leicester City in the Premier League this evening.
Brendan Rodgers’ side’s Wembley celebrations are still fresh after Youri Tielemans’ stunning long-range strike saw the Foxes lift the FA Cup for the first time in their history last Saturday. However, they can ill-afford to let their focus slip tonight in a fixture with huge ramifications for the top-four race. After Alisson’s late heroics against West Brom, Liverpool will be guaranteed Champions League football next season if they win their two remaining fixtures.
That means Chelsea must win tonight to ensure their fate remains in their own hands, while a draw would still leave them relying on favours from elsewhere. The Blues will, of course, still qualify for the Champions League if they can defeat Man City in the final in Porto later this month. Leicester, meanwhile, fell short at the final hurdle last season, finishing fifth after a dismal run-in, and will be desperate to avoid repeating those mistakes. Their pathway is clear: triumph over Chelsea again tonight and their top-four spot is secure: Follow all the action live below at the conclusion of Manchester United vs Fulham:
Chelsea vs Leicester
Reaction to come from Old Trafford but the focus moves to Stamford Bridge where Chelsea are ready to host Leicester in a crucial game. Whoever wins tonight will all but guarantee themselves a spot in the top four. Whoever loses could drop to fifth if Liverpool win their last two games.
Here’s a reminder of the two teams:
Chelsea: Mendy, James, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Mount, Werner, Pulisic
Leicester: Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas, Maddison, Perez, Vardy
Manchester United 1-1 Fulham: Joe Bryan’s late header cancelled out Cavani’s 40-yard chip
It’s over, Fulham secure a point at Old Trafford
Man Utd 1 - 1 Fulham
90+4 mins: Full time. A solid comeback from Fulham who earn themselves a point at Old Trafford courtesy of a Joe Bryan equaliser. Manchester United seemed to fall apart after conceding the goal and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to settle for a draw.
Man Utd 1 - 1 Fulham
90+2 mins: Joe Bryan fouls Amad Diallo off the ball and Manchester United are able to clear their lines. Diallo sends it up the right wing towards Paul Pogba and he attempts to win a corner but the ball hits him and goes behind for a goal kick.
Man Utd 1 - 1 Fulham
90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play. Fulham in the ascendancy but Man Utd have been able to keep them at bay.
Man Utd 1 - 1 Fulham
88 mins: Donny van de Beek replaces Edinson Cavani who receives a warm round of applause from the Manchester United fans after his delightful goal in the first half.
Man Utd 1 - 1 Fulham
86 mins: Mario Lemina dives into a strong challenge on Fred and wins the ball. Fred takes the brunt of the challenge though and needs a breather.
Man Utd 1 - 1 Fulham
84 mins: Amad Diallo is going to play the final few minutes here. Mason Greenwood is the man he’s replaced.
Man Utd 1 - 1 Fulham
81 mins: Bruno Fernandes shifts the ball on the edge of the box and sets himself for a shot at goal. He goes for accuracy over power which allows Areola to dive to his left and cling onto the shot.
