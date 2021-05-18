Chelsea host Leicester City in the Premier League tonight in a match with huge ramifications on the top-four race.

Just a few days after the Foxes defeated the Blues in the FA Cup final, with Youri Tielemans scoring a stunning long-range winner at Wembley, both sides know the loser tonight may well slip to a fifth-place finish.

Leicester currently sit third on 66 points while Chelsea are fourth on 64 points. However, Liverpool sit just one point further back on 63 and so, if the Reds are able to win their final two matches, they will be assured to leapfrog the team who misses out tonight. A draw would favour the Foxes and leave Chelsea needing someone else to fall short on the final day.

Asked if he remains confident of finishing in the top four, Thomas Tuchel said: “Of course the situation is very clear. It’s still in our hands, this is absolutely positive and what we worked hard for. We should not forget that and we approach the game more or less like any other game. The more attention that is on it the more normal approach we use because there is a lot surrounding it, there’s a lot of talks and a lot of “what happens if” so the best thing is to stay focussed on what you can influence.”

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8.15pm on Tuesday 18 May at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 8pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Jonny Evans limped off after 30 minutes at Wembley and will not be available, while winger Cengiz Under is struggling with a hip injury. James Justin and Harvey Barnes are long-term absentees.

Chelsea have no major injury concerns with Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen back in contention.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy

Prediction

Only Tielemans’ brilliant strike could separate the two sides at Wembley and it’s likely to be another tense encounter with so much on the line. This time, though, roared on by 8,000 fans at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea should find the cutting edge to prevail. Chelsea 1-0 Leicester