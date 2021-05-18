Leicester City are hoping to derail Chelsea once again when they travel to Stamford Bridge tonight.

Youri Tielemans’ stunning long-range goal saw the Foxes lift the FA Cup for the first time last Saturday at the Blues expense, and tonight’s fixture will be pivotal in setting the Premier League top-four race.

Leicester currently sit third on 66 points while Chelsea are fourth on 64 points. However, after Alisson’s heroics against West Brom, Liverpool are now just one point adrift on 63 points. That means the Reds will be guaranteed a top-four place if they are to win their final two games while the loser tonight will be left in the lurch. A draw would still leave Chelsea relying on favours from elsewhere, however, the Blues can of course qualify for the Champions League by defeating Man City in the final later this month.

Asked if he remains confident of finishing in the top four, Thomas Tuchel said: “Of course the situation is very clear. It’s still in our hands, this is absolutely positive and what we worked hard for. We should not forget that and we approach the game more or less like any other game. The more attention that is on it the more normal approach we use because there is a lot surrounding it, there’s a lot of talks and a lot of “what happens if” so the best thing is to stay focussed on what you can influence.”

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8.15pm on Tuesday 18 May at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 8pm.

What is the team news?

Jonny Evans limped off after 30 minutes at Wembley and will not be available, while winger Cengiz Under is struggling with a hip injury. James Justin and Harvey Barnes are long-term absentees.

Chelsea have no major injury concerns with Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen back in contention.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy

What are the odds?

Chelsea - 7/10

Draw - 13/5

Leicester - 17/4

Prediction

Only Tielemans’ brilliant strike could separate the two sides at Wembley and it’s likely to be another tense encounter with so much on the line. This time, though, roared on by 8,000 fans at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea should find the cutting edge to prevail. Chelsea 1-0 Leicester