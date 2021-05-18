Chelsea welcome Leicester City to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League tonight with their FA Cup final heartache still fresh in mind.

The Foxes triumphed at Wembley thanks to Youri Tielemans stunning long-range winner, with Kasper Schmeichel’s heroics protecting the lead in a dramatic finish. There may be no silverware on the line tonight, however, it will be a pivotal fixture in settling the top-four race.

After Alisson’s heroics secured a late victory for Liverpool against West Brom, the Reds will be assured of a Champions League place next season so long as they win their final two games. That means the loser tonight is likely to miss out on the top four, while a draw would leave Chelsea relying on others to slip up on the final weekend. However, the Blues can of course qualify for the Champions League by defeating Man City in the final later this month.

Asked if he remains confident of finishing in the top four, Thomas Tuchel said: “Of course the situation is very clear. It’s still in our hands, this is absolutely positive and what we worked hard for. We should not forget that and we approach the game more or less like any other game. The more attention that is on it the more normal approach we use because there is a lot surrounding it, there’s a lot of talks and a lot of “what happens if” so the best thing is to stay focussed on what you can influence.”

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8.15pm on Tuesday 18 May at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 8pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Jonny Evans limped off after 30 minutes at Wembley and will not be available, while winger Cengiz Under is struggling with a hip injury. James Justin and Harvey Barnes are long-term absentees.

Chelsea have no major injury concerns with Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen back in contention.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy

What are the odds?

Chelsea - 7/10

Draw - 13/5

Leicester - 17/4

Prediction

Only Tielemans’ brilliant strike could separate the two sides at Wembley and it’s likely to be another tense encounter with so much on the line. This time, though, roared on by 8,000 fans at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea should find the cutting edge to prevail. Chelsea 1-0 Leicester