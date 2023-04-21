Mauricio Pochettino impresses in further talks over Chelsea job

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea have had further talks with Mauricio Pochettino over the vacant managerial job, with the Argentine having struck co-owner Todd Boehly with the clarity of his vision for the club.

While the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are insistent that there is no favourite as yet, there have been considerable developments in the last week with the shortlist cut to four. At present, Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann have made the strongest impression, as they best meet some of Chelsea's key requirements. Those are top-level experience and achievement, with a proven ability to develop young players in a clear tactical idea.

Pochettino has this as well as his knowledge of the Premier League under Tottenham Hotspur, and contact has been maintained with Chelsea.

Luis Enrique was another who initially impressed in interviews, but he also made a number of demands that the club couldn't meet.

Pochettino's celebrated history with Chelsea rivals Tottenham Hotspur isn't seen as an issue and, while that has played on the Argentine's mind, he is keen to work in the Premier League again at a top club.