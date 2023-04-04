Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea want to speak to up to seven managers and have already held talks with Luis Enrique, Mauricio Pochettino and widespread favourite Julian Nagelsmann as the Stamford Bridge hierarchy begin the process of replacing Graham Potter.

Roberto De Zerbi had previously been broached and is admired by Chelsea but is not on the list due to his profile, with Chelsea also wishing to retain a good relationship with Brighton and Hove Albion.

While the feeling in the football industry is that Nagelsmann has the best chance, the club want a thorough process and are willing to consider one or two left-field figures. Brazil World Cup manager Tite is understood to have made his interest known.

The process will be led by co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart. There will also be input from technical director Christopher Vivell, and ultimate sign-off from co-owner Todd Boehly.

Any new manager must be willing to buy in to a new holistic vision for the club that will involve bringing young players through a modern style of play, but the Potter experience has also made the hierarchy conscious of the need for candidates of a certain stature and background.

While the preference is naturally to have someone in place for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final away to Real Madrid, there is an insistence within the club nothing is imminent and the priority is to get it right.