Chelsea manager news LIVE: Graham Potter sacked as Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino among contenders
Potter was sacked after Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa left the Blues in the bottom half of the Premier League table
Chelsea are set to begin an “exhaustive search” for a new manager after Graham Potter was sacked less than seven months into the job on Sunday night.
Potter was dismissed following Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa, a result which left the Blues in the bottom half of the Premier League table. The decision was made by co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, and with the full support of co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, but is said to have left members of the Chelsea squad “stunned”.
Chelsea’s new ownership believe sacking Potter, who they recruited from Brighton for £21m after getting rid of Thomas Tuchel earlier this season, gives the team a better chance of defeating Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this month. Potter’s assistant, Bruno Saltor, will now take interim charge ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Liverpool, while a permanent appointment is not said to be “imminent”.
The former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is believed to be in contention for the job, along with former Tottenham and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi. Follow live updates from Chelsea’s managerial search and the latest reaction to Potter’s sacking in our live blog below.
Will Chelsea beat Tottenham to Julian Nagelsmann?
Tottenham target Julian Nagelsmann is the bookmakers’ favourite to replace Potter. The former Bayern Munich boss led his side to the Bundesliga title in his first season after joining in the summer of 2021, also winning the German Super Cup in 2021 and 2022 before he was sacked and replaced by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel late last month.
At just 35, the German is several years younger than some members of the Blues squad he would inherit, but the hotly-touted managerial talent’s age does not seem to be an issue for either Premier League side rumoured to be vying for his services.
Next Chelsea manager: Latest odds
The Chelsea board, including owner Todd Boehly, had preached patience when appointing Potter last September - believing he was the right man to lead their long-term project - but despite reaching the Champions League quarter-finals, his time ultimately ran out.
The Stamford Bridge gig is still one of the most sought-after jobs in European football and Julian Nagelsmann, who was himself surprisingly fired by Bayern Munich last month, is the early favourite but the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane and Oliver Glasner also appear to be in the running.
Here is a look at the contenders and the latest odds as to who will be named the next Chelsea boss:
Chelsea next manager odds: Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino among candidates
Who will be the new Chelsea manager after Graham Potter was sacked on Sunday evening?
Why Chelsea sacked Graham Potter... and what comes next
There was of course one predictable line that summed up one of the main problems for Graham Potter, amid a story that a number of football figures considered inevitable. Many of the players of course had names for the manager based on his wizard namesake, and there were repeated references to Quidditch. If that would indeed be predictable even if things were going well, the issue was that they were said with a bit of bite when things were going badly - which was often.
It reflects how a core of this expanded squad just never took Potter as seriously as they should a Chelsea manager. Some had to look up his career, and certain transfer targets didn’t know that much about him. That perhaps isn’t such a surprise in a young dressing room as international as this. It did play its part in ensuring Potter was fighting a losing battle from the very start, which meant the 47-year-old didn’t win enough games to justify staying in the job.
Here’s Miguel Delaney’s inside story on why Potter lost his job and where Chelsea will turn to next
Anything but magic... Why Chelsea sacked Graham Potter and what comes next
There are lingering questions for the manager and club after Potter’s Sunday evening sacking
Chelsea statement after sacking Potter
Chelsea’s statement read: “Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition. In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future.
Chelsea’s co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali also released a statement, saying: “On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.
“Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter-final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.”
Graham Potter sacked by Chelsea
Graham Potter has been sacked as head coach of Chelsea after just seven months in charge.
When he was appointed as the boss in September, he was hailed as a long-term solution and the board promised they would be patient as the club went through something of a rebuild.
But after record spending in the January transfer window failed to lead to an upturn in Premier League form, the former Brighton manager has been fired.
Chelsea are in the Champions League quarter-finals where they will face Real Madrid, after a hard-fought two-legged victory over Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16, but that wasn’t enough to save his job.
The final straw was the 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday that dropped the Blues into the bottom half of the Premier League. Chelsea won just seven of its 22 Premier League games under Potter and is 12 points off the top four. Bruno Saltor is now taking charge of the team as interim head coach.
Here’s last night’s story from Luke Baker
Chelsea sack Graham Potter after just seven months in charge
Has Graham Potter left Chelsea?
Good morning
Just another day at Chelsea, then?
