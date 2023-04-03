✕ Close Graham Potter ‘accepts criticism’ in final interview as Chelsea head coach

Chelsea are set to begin an “exhaustive search” for a new manager after Graham Potter was sacked less than seven months into the job on Sunday night.

Potter was dismissed following Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa, a result which left the Blues in the bottom half of the Premier League table. The decision was made by co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, and with the full support of co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, but is said to have left members of the Chelsea squad “stunned”.

Chelsea’s new ownership believe sacking Potter, who they recruited from Brighton for £21m after getting rid of Thomas Tuchel earlier this season, gives the team a better chance of defeating Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this month. Potter’s assistant, Bruno Saltor, will now take interim charge ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Liverpool, while a permanent appointment is not said to be “imminent”.

The former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is believed to be in contention for the job, along with former Tottenham and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi. Follow live updates from Chelsea’s managerial search and the latest reaction to Potter’s sacking in our live blog below.