Chelsea survive late scare to beat Manchester United and remain perfect in WSL

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chelsea FC survived a late scare as they maintained their 100 per cent record under new boss Sonia Bompastor by beating Manchester United 1-0.

Guro Reiten’s 17th-minute penalty gave a dominant Blues side the lead in a clash between the only remaining unbeaten teams in the Women’s Super League.

But the hosts’ winning record came close to being ended in stoppage time when substitute Melvine Malard produced some brilliant footwork to beat Millie Bright only to see her effort crash back off Hannah Hampton’s crossbar.

The Blues’ eighth straight league win moved them five points clear at the top of the WSL, while United sit fifth, nine points off the pace, after their first defeat of the campaign.

“I think it was a tough game today, we were expecting that,” Bompastor said. “United do not concede a lot of goals so we knew they were coming with a good defensive organisation, and we had to have a really good game with the ball.

“Especially with the wind today, it was difficult for us to build and to play more, so I am just a bit disappointed at the fact we couldn’t play more.

“Sometimes the most important thing is to get the three points, especially because we have been in a run playing five games in two weeks. I think the players are a little bit fatigued as well.”

Skinner said: “Chelsea are the best team in the country, they’re the champions for a reason. We said we would give everything from the off and the players have given everything.

“Both teams had to play the conditions, but the pride I feel for the team and their commitment to what we’re doing, and know we can do, I’m proud of their performance.

“For us it was about being calculated and always opening up more in the second half, we changed shape in the last 15 minutes to really give an attacking threat.

“We opened up, Chelsea took a few more opportunities. You have to balance the game, you go toe-to-toe with Chelsea and they probably win against most teams.”

PA