Chelsea charge £5,000 for hospitality match tickets for single Premier League clash

Chelsea are charging what could be the most expensive single-match ticket in the league for their upcoming Premier League match against Manchester United in April.

Known as the ‘Dugout Club’ and positioned behind Mauricio Pochettino for the game in April, the tickets are currently on sale from the club website for an eye-watering £5,000.

For the game against Newcastle in March, the same tickets are being sold for £2,020 including VAT.

There has been a lot of publicity this season and ire from fans over the rise of season tickets, and Chelsea’s local rivals Fulham were subject to a protest from fans in November against the proposed 18 per cent price rise.

For Fulham fans, their grievances were aimed at tickets in the new Riverside Stand being sold for as much as £160, and season tickets up to £3,000, which is still below Chelsea’s fee for a single match behind the manager.

During the pandemic numerous fans protested against the proposed European Super League (Getty Images)

Chelsea have been inconsistent this season, and ahead of their Carabao Cup final with Liverpool sit 10th in the Premier League table.

The ‘Dugout Club’ was introduced for the 2023/24 season and according to the club website allows fans to: “Sit in luxury padded seating behind the home dugout, just metres above Mauricio Pochettino and the team. You will greet the team as they arrive at Stamford Bridge in the Player Arrival area and venture pitchside to watch the warm-up.”

Pre and post-match hospitality with Club Chelsea is also available as well as a signed players shirt and a complimentary bar.

The pressure on fans has been rising in recent years, particularly amid the cost of living crisis, and supporters’ trust members have told The Independent that they know of fans who are spurning holidays and opting for payment plans in order to keep up with season ticket prices.