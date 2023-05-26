Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Frank Lampard said Chelsea’s difficulties are the next manager’s problem but insisted it is still a fantastic job despite their worst season since the 1990s.

Mauricio Pochettino is set to be appointed the permanent successor to Graham Potter as Lampard only has one game left of his caretaker reign, when Chelsea have lost eight of their 10 games.

The 2021 Champions League winners will finish in the bottom half of the Premier League after spending £600 million and making 16 signings. They have only taken 24 points from their last 28 games but Lampard, who was first appointed manager when Chelsea were under a transfer embargo in 2019, is adamant it is still a great opportunity.

He said: “I think it is a fantastic job because it is the Chelsea job and when I took it first time I came I probably got it, it was because a lot of top managers didn’t want that, I know that for a fact. I enjoyed the process and I enjoyed coming in and I wish the new manager well… it’s his problem, I guess.”

Chelsea’s supporters have continued to back Lampard, the club’s record goalscorer and their 2012 Champions League-winning captain, despite the defeats in recent weeks.

The 44-year-old is set to get a fine reception on Sunday but is adamant it won’t be a farewell as he will be back at Stamford Bridge.

He added: “I don’t want this to sound corny but I don’t feel like it is a goodbye, I appreciate it, it will be end of season and end of my time back but normally when you leave a club you don’t have a hurrah as a manager. You are in one day out the next and that’s fine.

“This is the corny part, I will never feel like I am saying goodbye to the fans. My career as a player and as a coach first time around and this period and it is there, I live close enough to the stadium and I will be back at Chelsea many times and when you take on a managerial career it doesn’t mean you will be at a club you had 13 years at as a player forever. I’m quite calm about it and not too nostalgic about it but certainly do appreciate the fans’ support on Sunday.”