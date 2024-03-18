Mauricio Pochettino explains Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer penalty decision

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mauricio Pochettino has defended Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer after the pair appeared to argue about who would take a penalty in Chelsea’s FA Cup win over Leicester.

Sterling’s spot-kick was saved having wrestled the ball away from Palmer with the chance to double Chelsea’s lead during the first half of a dramatic quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino’s side required two stoppage-time goals to progress past their Championship opposition, who played the last 20 minutes with ten men.

It sealed a trip to Wembley for a relieved Pochettino, who has endured a difficult first campaign at the club.

The Argentine backed Sterling and Palmer after the argument, suggesting he will “always support” decisions made on the pitch.

“Raheem asked for the ball for the penalty and Cole gave the ball,” Pochettino explained. “You saw on the TV but that is not a problem.

Raheem Sterling’s penalty was saved (Getty Images)

“Cole can miss, Raheem can miss. For me, their decision and I will always support the decision of my players on the pitch.

“It’s obvious that I cannot hide nothing. You are like me, the feelings weren’t good for him [Sterling] but I am going to support him, we are all going to support him.

“We need to accept. It doesn’t mean we agree or not agree but we have to accept because our fans, all the fans in football live expectation and want the best for the club, the best for the players.”

Chelsea will take on Manchester City on the weekend of 20-21 April for a place in the FA Cup final.

Having fallen short at Wembley in the final of the Carabao Cup earlier in the season against Liverpool, another deep run delighted Pochettino as he seeks a first trophy at the club.

“For a second time, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, we are going to Wembley,” former Tottenham manager Pochettino insisted.

“When I arrived in England at Southampton, they said, ‘we need to go to Wembley, we need to go to Wembley’. In Tottenham, ‘we need to go to Wembley, we need to go to Wembley’.

Mauricio Pochettino guided Chelsea into the FA Cup semi-finals with a 4-2 win over Leicester (PA Wire)

“Now look in nine months in two different competitions we got to Wembley and we need to enjoy and we need to trust more.

“I am a very positive person. I really believe in our fans, I really believe in our club and I really believe the most important in our staff we have today because all the staff are fantastic. And of course our players.

“Young [players] but I am enjoying a lot trying to help them achieve what they want. Of course all together we will succeed, no doubt.”