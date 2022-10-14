Michael Ballack criticises Chelsea owner Todd Boehly over Thomas Tuchel sacking

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Ballack has questioned Todd Boehly’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel, with the former Chelsea midfielder describing the decision as “incomprehensible”.

Boehly, the leader of a consortium that bought Chelsea from Roman Abramovich earlier this year, parted ways with Tuchel in early September after a slow start to the season.

The German manager had guided the club to a Champions League triumph last year, and finished third in his sole full Premier League season in charge at Stamford Bridge. But amid alleged off-field tensions between the pair, Boehly elected to seek a new manager, with Graham Potter installed.

Ballack believes that the decision to sack his compatriot was hasty.

“I was surprised by the sacking,” Ballack, who spent four seasons at Chelsea as a player, told BILD. “For me it is incomprehensible when a coach is dismissed so quickly. Especially because Tuchel had such a great success like winning the Champions League.

“We have to see if it works in the long term. I believe that you have to approach such a successful and big club carefully. Chelsea doesn’t need any upheaval. Boehly is doing it differently now with his elbow mentality.”

Boehly’s consortium completed their takeover of the London club on 30 May after Abramovich put the club up for sale in the wake of sanctions related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The American was installed as chairman and interim sporting director, and reportedly clashed with Tuchel over Chelsea’s strategy during the summer transfer window.

Potter was appointed to replace the German after an impressive spell as Brighton manager, and has navigated his first five games at the club without defeat.

Despite a positive start, Ballack feels that the Englishman can get more out of Kai Havertz, who scored his second goal of the season to set Chelsea on their way to a 3-0 win against Wolves last weekend, by utilising the forward in a different role.

“Kai has proven - even before that with Chelsea - that he can fill the striker role well,” Ballack said of his fellow German. “It’s a pity though, because I see him in a system that is ideal for him behind the striker. There he can make even better use of his qualities.

“That means Havertz will perhaps not shine as much up front as he does behind the top players. You have to know that and that should be communicated by the coach that he will help out in attack.”

Chelsea travel to face Aston Villa on Sunday.