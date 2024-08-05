Support truly

Chelsea’s new striker Marc Guiu says his move to England was all about playing in the Premier League and not about money. The 18-year-old joined from Barcelona after the Blues triggered a £5m release clause in his contract, a move he described as a dream.

“I’ve always dreamt of playing in the Premier League and Chelsea is a great club with a lot of history,” he said.

“It was a tough decision but it was an amazing opportunity, so I had to go for it.”

The Spaniard has made four appearances for Chelsea during their preseason tour of the USA, scoring once in the 3-0 win over Club America - and he believes he is ready to make a name for himself in the Premier League.

“I think I’m ready. We work very hard every day both on and off the pitch, on the physical aspect and the practical. So I think I’m ready to be on the pitch and help the team when I’m needed,” he said.

“Maresca told me there was an amazing sporting project full of young talent, that he wanted me to be a part of it and that he had a lot of faith in me and my skills and capabilities.”

Guiu made just seven appearances for Barcelona but he took just 33 seconds to announce his arrival, when he scored the winning goal against Athletic Club, in October after coming on as a late substitute. He also scored in a 3-2 Champions League defeat at Royal Antwerp.

He was the top scorer for Spain at last summer’s Uefa European Under-17 Championship, before making the step up to represent his country at the Under-19 age group last season.

The youngster will be hoping to get another chance to impress when Chelsea face Real Madrid, in the final match of their US tour, at midnight on Tuesday.