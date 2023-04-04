Marcelo Gallardo enters running for Chelsea job amid talks with multiple candidates
The 47-year-old left former club River Plate last year
Marcelo Gallardo has put himself forward for the Chelsea job on a day that has seen them talk to main candidates such as Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino.
While the Argentine has long been seen as one of the brightest young coaches in the world due to twice winning the Copa Libertadores at a revitalised River Plate, and is seen as an interesting option by a number of clubs including Chelsea, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy would prefer someone with top-level European experience.
Gallardo's salary demands of close to £10m a year have also proven an impediment to getting a job in Europe so far, with a number of continental sides put off by such figures for someone who has not managed in the Champions League.
The 47-year-old, a former international playmaker who starred for Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, left River Plate last year with one of the most exciting reputations in South America. While a number of second-tier European clubs have been prepared to give him a chance, negotiations have repeatedly broken down over wages.
Chelsea are prioritising a top-level track record of working with youth, but are also prepared to consider some left-field choices as they seek to talk to up to seven names.
The process will be led by co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart. There will also be input from technical director Christopher Vivell, and ultimate sign-off from co-owner Todd Boehly.
Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Liverpool on Tuesday night, under the guidance of interim boss Bruno Saltor.
