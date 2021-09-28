N’Golo Kante will miss Chelsea’s Champions League trip to face Juventus after testing positive for Covid-19.

The midfielder’s absence causes further headaches for manager Thomas Tuchel, who will also be without the injured Reece James, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount in Turin.

The German confirmed his depleted side on the eve of the fixture, saying: “Christian, Reece and Mason are out through injury. N'Golo has tested positive for Covid-19.”

Chelsea and Juventus are level on points at the top of Group H after winning their opening fixtures of this season’s Champions League.

Tuchel’s side were beaten for the first time in the Premier League this season against Manchester City on Saturday, a game Kante started.

Tuchel refused to comment on the vaccination status of his players or if , saying Chelsea are leaving it up to their squad to make individual choices.

"I don't know, I simply don't know. We are a reflection of society, the players are adults and they have a free choice.

“We should accept it. This is more or less all I can say. I know the situation is far from over. It makes you very aware it is not over.”

"Do I have the right to say it? I'm not so sure. It is a serious question, vaccinations seems to be a proper protection, I am vaccinated but I don't see myself in the position to speak out on recommendations,” Tuchel said of whether players should lead by example and get jabbed.