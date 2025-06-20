Enzo Maresca gives blunt response to clear Nicolas Jackson red card

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Enzo Maresca was tight-lipped after a red card for substitute Nicolas Jackson essentially killed off any chances Chelsea had of rescuing a result against Flamengo.

The striker endured a miserable 24th birthday as he was sent off in the Club World Cup just four minutes after coming on.

He received a straight red card for a dreadful challenge on Ayrton Lucas as Chelsea lost 3-1 to the Brazilian side, having led 1-0 after the first half.

Jackson will miss Chelsea’s third and final group game against ES Tunis on Wednesday. His absence will likely open the door for Liam Delap, the Blues’ newest signing, for another start after he led the line-up against Flamengo.

“It was a red card. So nothing to say,” Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca told DAZN after the game.

“Congratulations to them, they deserved to win. We tried to do something different, also for next season, for the future, but congratulations to them. I think they deserved it.”

He said he had not yet spoken to Jackson after the sending-off.

“It is a bit of bad luck,” Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella said afterwards. “He [Jackson] tried to put his foot in to kick the ball but he kicked the player’s leg. That’s it. We now miss him for the next game.

“He is a young player with a lot of quality and maybe he needs to improve this. We are not perfect, it’s part of the game.”

Chelsea led 1-0 until the 62nd minute in Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field through Pedro Neto’s early strike, before a chaotic six minute-spell in the second half completely turned the game on its head.

Substitute Bruno Henrique tapped in an equaliser before turning provider for Danilo three minutes later, while momentum shifted yet further when Jackson was sent off.

The Senegal international replaced Delap as Maresca hunted another goal, but instead received a straight red card for stamping on Ayrton Lucas’ foot and shin.

Chelsea never looked likely to overturn the deficit after that and Flamengo’s 20-year-old Wallace Yan, a late substitute, cemented a brilliant victory for Filipe Luis’ side with his first goal for the side, inside the final ten minutes.

“Completely changed the game,” Maresca said of that six-minute spell. “Unfortunately we conceded two goals in a short moment, then the red card, then it’s very complicated to come back in the game. We tried.”

Jackson has lost his cool in games before, notably receiving a straight red against Newcastle just last month as Chelsea fought for Champions League places. The Blues endured 55 minutes with a man down in that game and lost 2-0.

