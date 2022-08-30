Jump to content
Chelsea ‘push to seal’ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal

The Blues also reportedly want to bring Everton’s Anthony Gordon to Stamford Bridge

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 30 August 2022 07:36
(Getty Images)

What the papers say

The Guardian says Chelsea are pushing to sign 33-year-old Barcelona striker, and former Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Blues are reportedly hoping for a transfer triple after signing Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester, with hopes to also secure Everton’s 21-year-old winger Anthony Gordon.

Metro reports on continued drama at Old Trafford with Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly looking at a potential exit to Napoli vefore the window closes on Thursday. The forward, 37, has started only one Premier League game this season and is widely believed to be unhappy at the club.

Crystal Palace have made a £27m offer for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to The Times. The England international, 22, was on loan to the Eagles last season and made a strong impression.

And the Telegraph reports Tottenham have reignited interest in 28-year-old Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco. Spurs had attempted a deal in January, but the LaLiga side would not let him go.

Conor Gallagher has spent most of his Chelsea career on loan to other clubs (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Douglas Luiz: Sky Sports Italia reports Juventus will attempt to sign the Aston Villa midfielder, 24, if they do not land Paris St Germain’s Leandro Paredes.

Layvin Kurzawa: The Mail writes that Fulham have agreed on a deal for the 29-year-old PSG left-back.

