Chelsea’s fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season have been confirmed.

The Blues enjoyed a rollercoaster season in 2020/21 with former manager Frank Lampard sacked in January only for successor Thomas Tuchel to guide them all the way back to Champions League qualification before going on to win the trophy itself in Porto last month.

Complete with a new and improved contract, all eyes will now be on what Tuchel can do with a full offseason at his disposal with ambitions and expectations high for a tilt at the Premier League title once again.

It all starts at Stamford Bridge and a clash with Crystal Palace on opening weekend before another London derby, this time with Arsenal, on the second weekend.

A trip to Anfield to face Liverpool is also on the early slate as well as meetings with rivals Tottenham and champions Manchester City in a hugely challenging September.

Full 2021/22 fixture list

14/08/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace

21/08/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea

28/08/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea

11/09/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa

18/09/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

25/09/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City

02/10/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton

16/10/2021 15:00 Brentford v Chelsea

23/10/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Norwich City

30/10/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea

06/11/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley

20/11/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Chelsea

27/11/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United

30/11/2021 19:45 Watford v Chelsea

04/12/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea

11/12/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Leeds United

15/12/2021 20:00 Chelsea v Everton

18/12/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea

26/12/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea

28/12/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton

01/01/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool

15/01/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea

22/01/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

08/02/2022 19:45 Brighton v Chelsea

12/02/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal

19/02/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea

26/02/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester City

05/03/2022 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea

12/03/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United

19/03/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Chelsea

02/04/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Brentford

09/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Chelsea

16/04/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Chelsea

23/04/2022 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United

30/04/2022 15:00 Everton v Chelsea

07/05/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton

15/05/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea

22/05/2022 16:00 Chelsea v Watford