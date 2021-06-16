Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2021/22: Full match schedule confirmed for next season
The full schedule for the 2021/22 season has been revealed
Chelsea’s fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season have been confirmed.
The Blues enjoyed a rollercoaster season in 2020/21 with former manager Frank Lampard sacked in January only for successor Thomas Tuchel to guide them all the way back to Champions League qualification before going on to win the trophy itself in Porto last month.
Complete with a new and improved contract, all eyes will now be on what Tuchel can do with a full offseason at his disposal with ambitions and expectations high for a tilt at the Premier League title once again.
It all starts at Stamford Bridge and a clash with Crystal Palace on opening weekend before another London derby, this time with Arsenal, on the second weekend.
A trip to Anfield to face Liverpool is also on the early slate as well as meetings with rivals Tottenham and champions Manchester City in a hugely challenging September.
Full 2021/22 fixture list
14/08/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
21/08/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea
28/08/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
11/09/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa
18/09/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
25/09/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City
02/10/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton
16/10/2021 15:00 Brentford v Chelsea
23/10/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Norwich City
30/10/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea
06/11/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley
20/11/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Chelsea
27/11/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United
30/11/2021 19:45 Watford v Chelsea
04/12/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea
11/12/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Leeds United
15/12/2021 20:00 Chelsea v Everton
18/12/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea
26/12/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
28/12/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton
01/01/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool
15/01/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea
22/01/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
08/02/2022 19:45 Brighton v Chelsea
12/02/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal
19/02/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea
26/02/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester City
05/03/2022 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea
12/03/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United
19/03/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Chelsea
02/04/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Brentford
09/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Chelsea
16/04/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Chelsea
23/04/2022 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United
30/04/2022 15:00 Everton v Chelsea
07/05/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton
15/05/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea
22/05/2022 16:00 Chelsea v Watford
