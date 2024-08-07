Support truly

Chelsea’s pre-season tour in the US concluded with a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid, which came after the Blues had already suffered two disappointing losses.

With just one win and one draw to round off an underwhelming five-match visit, Chelsea will have plenty to take on board heading into this season. Here are the key talking points from their summer under Enzo Maresca so far.

Enzo Maresca’s new style

Alarm bells were ringing after Chelsea conceded 12 goals in their five pre-season games.

This can largely be explained by their new possession-based style of football, which has lent itself to ample mistakes being made at the back.

Several unforced defensive errors were highlighted as the reason Chelsea conceding a high number of goals, as their persistence to play out from the back has only made them more vulnerable.

That being said, newly appointed manager Maresca still has plenty of time for his system to take shape, given that it worked so well for him at Leicester, who have now been promoted back to the Premier League.

Conor Gallagher departure

With a move to Atletico Madrid seemingly on the verge of being announced, Chelsea are set to head into this season without a key member of their squad.

Conor Gallagher (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Gallagher was not involved in his club’s pre-season tour, as he was instead given some time to rest after Euro 2024.

But the 24-year-old was a consistent starter for Chelsea last season under Mauricio Pochettino, and his imminent departure from Stamford Bridge has only added to what has been a relatively poor pre-season.

Reece James not suited to Maresca’s system

Maresca’s possession-based style depends on the work rate of his inverted full-backs, as one will be expected to move further up the pitch in attack – creating a three-man backline – but will also have to drop back when possession is lost.

While he rebuilds his fitness after recovering from what was a difficult last season – made worse by several injuries – James has looked miles off his usual standard throughout Chelsea’s pre-season, struggling to adapt to Maresca’s system.

Malo Gusto, who will start the season at right-back while James serves his initial three-match ban, is also yet to become accustomed to his new responsibilities.

Too many matches

Away from the difficulties attached to Maresca’s style of football, there is also a concern that some of the players have reached burnout before the season has even began.

Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea reacts in a friendly against Man City ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

The nature of Chelsea’s US tour has been intense, with players expected to appear in a high volume of games over the course of just a few weeks.

Maresca even admitted that his side’s pre-season has been demanding, and hinted that their preparation may not have gone as he would have hoped.

"Five games in [14 days] and 17 or 18 days in total is a lot,” Maresca told BBC Sport.

"We didn’t prepare the games with the training session like we are used to doing during a normal season. Some of the games, we just prepared with a video or the tactical board.”

Losing to Manchester City

Of course, there is no shame that comes with losing to the Premier League title holders in a pre-season friendly.

But, when considering the manner in which Chelsea lost to City on August 3, it will be difficult for Maresca to inspire confidence ahead of his second encounter with Pep Guardiola this Sunday.

Following their 4-2 defeat, it is important for Chelsea to kick this season off with a more convincing display.